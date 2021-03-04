ADVISORY --FLASH--3219-SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-STARSHIP

Spacex lands SN10 test flight after several failed attempts

Start: 03 Mar 2021 23:54 GMT

End: 03 Mar 2021 23:59 GMT

CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - Spacex lands SN10 test flight after several failed attempts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: BATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com