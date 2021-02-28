ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINE

Duterte receives 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine

MANILA, PHILIPPINES- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will receive the delivery of 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine donated by China after the Southeast Asian nation's food and drugs regulator granted the vaccine maker's emergency use request.

