ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-ARRIVAL

Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Russia despite arrest threat
Start: 17 Jan 2021 17:23 GMT
End: 17 Jan 2021 18:59 GMT
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny landed at Sheremetyevo airport for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.
