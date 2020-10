ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT

U.S. Senate debates Trump's third Supreme Court nomination

Start: 26 Oct 2020 07:24 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2020 08:07 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Senate on Saturday and Sunday will debate President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Democrats are expressing outrage at the vacancy being filled so close to the election, but with a 53-47 majority, Republicans have the votes they need to approve her, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SENATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com