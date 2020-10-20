Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/INDONESIA

Por REUTERSOCT 20
19 de Octubre de 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Jakarta

Start: 20 Oct 2020 09:56 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 10:46 GMT

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives a joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his first overseas trip since taking office in September.

SCHEDULE:

0845GMT - Welcoming ceremony

0910GMT - Photo session - Signing of the guest book

0915GMT - Tree Planting Ceremony

0945GMT - Bilateral Meeting

1035GMT - Joint press statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: INDONESIA TV POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH BAHASA INDONESIA AND JAPANESE SPEECH (NO TRANSLATION)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Traicionado por sus alumnos: investigadores afirman que el profesor decapitado en Francia fue señalado por jóvenes a cambio de dinero

El ministro de Educación del país galo, Jean-Michel Blanquer, aseguró que si se verifica esa versión “sería de extrema gravedad” y demostraría la penetración entre los más jóvenes del “islamismo fundamentalista”
El ministro de Educación del país galo, Jean-Michel Blanquer, aseguró que si se verifica esa versión “sería de extrema gravedad” y demostraría la penetración entre los más jóvenes del “islamismo fundamentalista”
Cienfuegos en la mira de EEUU: buscarían decomisar casas, autos y cuentas bancarias al ex titular de la Sedena

Las autoridades buscarían decomisar cualquier propiedad que permita obtener el valor del daño causado por el ex funcionario
Las autoridades buscarían decomisar cualquier propiedad que permita obtener el valor del daño causado por el ex funcionario
Lombardía, la región de Italia más golpeada por el coronavirus, impondrá un toque de queda nocturno para frenar la segunda ola

Los ciudadanos deberán permanecer en sus casas desde las 23.00 a las 5.00 horas. Las autoridades dijeron que una de las causas del incremento de las infecciones son las reuniones sociales nocturnas, las fiestas y la movida que no se puede controlar. Además, alertaron que dentro de 15 días la situación en los hospitales "será un desafío”
Los ciudadanos deberán permanecer en sus casas desde las 23.00 a las 5.00 horas. Las autoridades dijeron que una de las causas del incremento de las infecciones son las reuniones sociales nocturnas, las fiestas y la movida que no se puede controlar. Además, alertaron que dentro de 15 días la situación en los hospitales "será un desafío”
Más de 16.000 pruebas de COVID-19, menos de 30 positivos: ¿cómo hizo Nueva York para reabrir las escuelas con tanta seguridad?

La ciudad, que fue uno de los puntos del planeta más golpeados por la pandemia, reanudó las clases presenciales. Con 1,1 millones de estudiantes, parecen mostrar una esperanza de recuperación y proyectarse como un modelo para todo EEUU, donde la transmisión del coronavirus aumenta en la población en general
La ciudad, que fue uno de los puntos del planeta más golpeados por la pandemia, reanudó las clases presenciales. Con 1,1 millones de estudiantes, parecen mostrar una esperanza de recuperación y proyectarse como un modelo para todo EEUU, donde la transmisión del coronavirus aumenta en la población en general
Defensa y Justicia visitará al Santos en Brasil con el objetivo de clasificar a los octavos de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

El equipo que dirige Hernán Crespo está segundo en el Grupo G, sólo un punto por encima de Olimpia, de Paraguay. Transmite ESPN
El equipo que dirige Hernán Crespo está segundo en el Grupo G, sólo un punto por encima de Olimpia, de Paraguay. Transmite ESPN
Barcelona debuta en Champions tras la debacle ante el Bayern de la edición pasada: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto azulgrana buscará comenzar su camino con el pie derecho. Tras recibir al Ferencvaros en el Camp Nou, se medirán ante el Real Madrid y posteriormente viajarán a Turín para enfrentar a la Juventus
El conjunto azulgrana buscará comenzar su camino con el pie derecho. Tras recibir al Ferencvaros en el Camp Nou, se medirán ante el Real Madrid y posteriormente viajarán a Turín para enfrentar a la Juventus
Los millonarios chinos nunca se habían enriquecido tanto como en esta pandemia

Los principales magnates del gigante asiático han llegado a hasta cuadriplicar su fortuna en estos meses, en que la gran parte del mundo vive como una crisis sin precedentes
Los principales magnates del gigante asiático han llegado a hasta cuadriplicar su fortuna en estos meses, en que la gran parte del mundo vive como una crisis sin precedentes
River buscará quedarse con el primer puesto del Grupo D ante Liga de Quito: hora, TV y formaciones

El Millonario debe ganar para adueñarse de su zona y así evitar un eventual duro cruce en octavos de final. Desde las 21.30, en Avellaneda
El Millonario debe ganar para adueñarse de su zona y así evitar un eventual duro cruce en octavos de final. Desde las 21.30, en Avellaneda
Estados Unidos buscará aprobar en la OEA resoluciones contra las dictaduras de Venezuela y Nicaragua

Michael Kozak, subsecretario adjunto del Departamento de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, dijo que Washington también pedirá “acciones más fuertes” contra Cuba, un país al que acusó de apoyar a Nicolás Maduro con recursos y por lo tanto “contribuir a la miseria del pueblo venezolano”
Michael Kozak, subsecretario adjunto del Departamento de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental, dijo que Washington también pedirá “acciones más fuertes” contra Cuba, un país al que acusó de apoyar a Nicolás Maduro con recursos y por lo tanto “contribuir a la miseria del pueblo venezolano”
El exigente protocolo sanitario que se pondrá en marcha para ir a las urnas durante el Plebiscito de Chile

Durante este lunes, fue el propio presidente Sebastián Piñera quien visitó un local de votación para supervisar el proceso de preparación, de cara al proceso del 25 de octubre
Durante este lunes, fue el propio presidente Sebastián Piñera quien visitó un local de votación para supervisar el proceso de preparación, de cara al proceso del 25 de octubre
Venezuela: el Frente de Militares llamó a oponerse a la Ley Antibloqueo “contra quienes están ávidos de poder y riqueza”

También el Frente Cristiano para la Defensa de la Constitución y de la Democracia la rechazó por considerar que el objetivo “es destruir y extinguir la población venezolana y adueñarse de nuestro territorio y sus recursos”
También el Frente Cristiano para la Defensa de la Constitución y de la Democracia la rechazó por considerar que el objetivo “es destruir y extinguir la población venezolana y adueñarse de nuestro territorio y sus recursos”
Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del martes 20 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este Martes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este Martes?
