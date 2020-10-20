ADVISORY JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/INDONESIA

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Jakarta
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives a joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his first overseas trip since taking office in September.
SCHEDULE:
0845GMT - Welcoming ceremony
0910GMT - Photo session - Signing of the guest book
0915GMT - Tree Planting Ceremony
0945GMT - Bilateral Meeting
1035GMT - Joint press statement
