ADVISORY JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/INDONESIA

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Jakarta

Start: 20 Oct 2020 09:56 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 10:46 GMT

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives a joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his first overseas trip since taking office in September.

SCHEDULE:

0845GMT - Welcoming ceremony

0910GMT - Photo session - Signing of the guest book

0915GMT - Tree Planting Ceremony

0945GMT - Bilateral Meeting

1035GMT - Joint press statement

