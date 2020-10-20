Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

Por REUTERSOCT 20
15 de Octubre de 2020

HK CEO Carrie Lam holds weekly briefing

Start: 20 Oct 2020 01:22 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 02:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on a weekly news briefing as the city's government continues to implement a contentious national security law for the Asian financial capital.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

CDMX: cómo solicitar una audiencia con Claudia Sheinbaum

Los martes y jueves de 06:00 a 07:00 horas, la jefa de gobierno recibe a ciudadanos para escuchar sus solicitudes
CDMX: cómo solicitar una audiencia con Claudia Sheinbaum

Los martes y jueves de 06:00 a 07:00 horas, la jefa de gobierno recibe a ciudadanos para escuchar sus solicitudes
Mi padre fue respetuoso de la oposición: Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas frente a AMLO

El hijo de quien fue presidente de 1934 a 1940, señaló que el general revolucionario respondió a sus críticos con su labor política y conducta cívica
Mi padre fue respetuoso de la oposición: Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas frente a AMLO

El hijo de quien fue presidente de 1934 a 1940, señaló que el general revolucionario respondió a sus críticos con su labor política y conducta cívica
Un delantero de Boca reveló que Cristiano Ronaldo lo sigue en redes sociales

“Es el famoso que me sigue. Tiene 204 millones de seguidores, una locura, ja”, reconoció el futbolista
Un delantero de Boca reveló que Cristiano Ronaldo lo sigue en redes sociales

“Es el famoso que me sigue. Tiene 204 millones de seguidores, una locura, ja”, reconoció el futbolista
Coronavirus en México: la muerte materna aumentó 46% en los primeros nueve meses de 2020

Adicionalmente, la investigación arrojó que el número de consultas prenatales en el sector público presentó un decremento de 44% en el primer semestre del año, respecto a 2019
Coronavirus en México: la muerte materna aumentó 46% en los primeros nueve meses de 2020

Adicionalmente, la investigación arrojó que el número de consultas prenatales en el sector público presentó un decremento de 44% en el primer semestre del año, respecto a 2019
“Room office” la nueva medida del sector hotelero para recuperarse

El sector hotelero también decidió sumarse a las estrategias de reinvención para poder mantenerse a flote.
“Room office” la nueva medida del sector hotelero para recuperarse

El sector hotelero también decidió sumarse a las estrategias de reinvención para poder mantenerse a flote.
Elecciones en EEUU: los candidatos tendrán sus micrófonos apagados durante partes del último debate

La medida, anunciada por la Comisión de Debates Presidenciales, busca evitar las numerosas interrupciones que tuvieron lugar durante el primer encuentro entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden
Elecciones en EEUU: los candidatos tendrán sus micrófonos apagados durante partes del último debate

La medida, anunciada por la Comisión de Debates Presidenciales, busca evitar las numerosas interrupciones que tuvieron lugar durante el primer encuentro entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden
Galería de fotos: La minga se toma la Plaza de Bolívar en Bogotá y le exige a Duque que responda a sus demandas

La minga indígena llegó a la Plaza de Bolívar en la tarde de este 19 de octubre para exigir que sus demandas sean escuchadas por el presidente Iván Duque y el Gobierno Nacional.
Galería de fotos: La minga se toma la Plaza de Bolívar en Bogotá y le exige a Duque que responda a sus demandas

La minga indígena llegó a la Plaza de Bolívar en la tarde de este 19 de octubre para exigir que sus demandas sean escuchadas por el presidente Iván Duque y el Gobierno Nacional.
Chiquis Rivera superó a Lorenzo Méndez: así la captaron besándose con Mr. Tempo

La recientemente nominada al Grammy Latino viajó con el empresario jalisciense a la Ciudad de México, donde dieron muestra de sostener algo más de una amistad
Chiquis Rivera superó a Lorenzo Méndez: así la captaron besándose con Mr. Tempo

La recientemente nominada al Grammy Latino viajó con el empresario jalisciense a la Ciudad de México, donde dieron muestra de sostener algo más de una amistad
“Peor que a animales”: Human Rights Watch reveló el brutal sistema de prisión preventiva en Corea del Norte

Tortura, humillaciones, violaciones y confesiones forzadas son prácticas habituales en el sistema judicial de la dictadura de Kim Jong-un, donde no existe la presunción de inocencia
“Peor que a animales”: Human Rights Watch reveló el brutal sistema de prisión preventiva en Corea del Norte

Tortura, humillaciones, violaciones y confesiones forzadas son prácticas habituales en el sistema judicial de la dictadura de Kim Jong-un, donde no existe la presunción de inocencia
¿Derecho o delito? Corte Constitucional acepta demanda para eliminar el aborto del Código Penal colombiano

La Corte Constitucional aceptó, este 19 de octubre de 2020, la demanda de inconstitucionalidad interpuesta por el Movimiento Causa Justa, el pasado miércoles 16 de septiembre, para que elimine el delito de aborto del Código Penal por vulnerar los derechos fundamentales de las mujeres y las niñas y del personal de salud.
¿Derecho o delito? Corte Constitucional acepta demanda para eliminar el aborto del Código Penal colombiano

La Corte Constitucional aceptó, este 19 de octubre de 2020, la demanda de inconstitucionalidad interpuesta por el Movimiento Causa Justa, el pasado miércoles 16 de septiembre, para que elimine el delito de aborto del Código Penal por vulnerar los derechos fundamentales de las mujeres y las niñas y del personal de salud.
Coronavirus en México: suman 86,338 muertes y 854,926 contagios acumulados

La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer las cifras más relevantes sobre la epidemia de COVID-19 en el país
Coronavirus en México: suman 86,338 muertes y 854,926 contagios acumulados

La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer las cifras más relevantes sobre la epidemia de COVID-19 en el país
“Voy Dodgers”: López Obrador reconoció labor de Julio Urías y el esfuerzo de millones de migrantes en EEUU

Así como en el inicio de los Playoffs, el presidente de México volvió a dar su pronóstico para la parte final del campeonato de la MLB
“Voy Dodgers”: López Obrador reconoció labor de Julio Urías y el esfuerzo de millones de migrantes en EEUU

Así como en el inicio de los Playoffs, el presidente de México volvió a dar su pronóstico para la parte final del campeonato de la MLB
