ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MEETING

COVID-19 conference with WHO chief Tedros and Anthony Fauci
Start: 10 Jul 2020 14:44 GMT
End: 10 Jul 2020 14:54 GMT
GENEVA - The virtual COVID-19 Conference programme, hosted by the International AIDS Society starts with opening remarks by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Director-General, World Health Organization, followed by a special session: "Making sense of the science", with several speakers, including Dr Anthony S. Fauci
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health - COVID-19 and the research response, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) and Ambassador Deborah L. Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator & U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy.
SCHEDULE:
1430GMT to 1500GMT
- Anton Pozniak, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Imperial College
- Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization
1500GMT to 1600GMT
- Anton Pozniak, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Imperial College
- Dr Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health,
- Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA)
- Ambassador Deborah L. Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator & U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com