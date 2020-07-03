Viernes 3 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-TRIAL

Por REUTERSJUL 03
3 de Julio de 2020

Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi makes statement after trial begins

Start: 03 Jul 2020 10:37 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2020 10:52 GMT

ISTANBUL - The Turkish trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul nearly two years ago begins in Istanbul. In the indictment, the prosecutor's office accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a former deputy head of general intelligence of instigating Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and named 18 suspects it said actually carried out the killing, which caused a global uproar.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Live from court exterior as people arrive ahead of the trial starting

0700GMT - Live from court exterior as Trial begins

TIME TBC - Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz makes a statement after the hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / TURKISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Sicarios desechables: la alarmante estrategia del CJNG en su guerra contra las autoridades mexicanas

Sicarios desechables: la alarmante estrategia del CJNG en su guerra contra las autoridades mexicanas

La organización criminal recluta sicarios ajenos al grupo élite de Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho", para evitar filtraciones de información en los niveles de gobierno
La organización criminal recluta sicarios ajenos al grupo élite de Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho", para evitar filtraciones de información en los niveles de gobierno

Semáforo COVID-19 CDMX: este 3 de julio regresan los salones de belleza, estéticas y peluquerías

Semáforo COVID-19 CDMX: este 3 de julio regresan los salones de belleza, estéticas y peluquerías

Los establecimientos tendrán un horario de 11:00 a 17:00 y los clientes no podrán permanecer más de una hora
Los establecimientos tendrán un horario de 11:00 a 17:00 y los clientes no podrán permanecer más de una hora

Investigan posible desvío millonario en PGR de José Murillo Karam, procurador General en el gobierno de Peña Nieto

Investigan posible desvío millonario en PGR de José Murillo Karam, procurador General en el gobierno de Peña Nieto

Se trata de 102 millones 519 mil 297 pesos cuyo destino es investigado por la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera (UIF).
Se trata de 102 millones 519 mil 297 pesos cuyo destino es investigado por la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera (UIF).

La mitad de la fuerza laboral de EEUU hace teletrabajo y todo indica que seguirá así luego de la pandemia

La mitad de la fuerza laboral de EEUU hace teletrabajo y todo indica que seguirá así luego de la pandemia

Un estudio del MIT comprobó que el 50,2% de los estadounidenses empleados trabajan desde sus casas, contra el 37,1% que se desplaza a un ámbito laboral. Por qué los autores creen que no se volverá atrás
Un estudio del MIT comprobó que el 50,2% de los estadounidenses empleados trabajan desde sus casas, contra el 37,1% que se desplaza a un ámbito laboral. Por qué los autores creen que no se volverá atrás

Era el club LGBTQ más importante de Perú, pero cambió de rubro para sobrevivir a la crisis del COVID-19

Era el club LGBTQ más importante de Perú, pero cambió de rubro para sobrevivir a la crisis del COVID-19

Downtown, también conocido como Vale Todo, en el barrio de Miraflores, de Lima, tiene una historia de 20 años como disco de ambiente. Luego de 103 días de cierre por la pandemia, se reinventó
Downtown, también conocido como Vale Todo, en el barrio de Miraflores, de Lima, tiene una historia de 20 años como disco de ambiente. Luego de 103 días de cierre por la pandemia, se reinventó

República Dominicana elige Presidente con una disputa matrimonial en dos listas y un recuperado de coronavirus como favorito

República Dominicana elige Presidente con una disputa matrimonial en dos listas y un recuperado de coronavirus como favorito

Más de 7,5 millones de personas votarán este domingo en un país que registra más de 800 nuevos casos diarios de Covid-19. Tras 16 años de hegemonía, el oficialismo podría dejar el poder: se enfrentan la actual vicepresidenta Margarita Cedeño con su marido, el ex mandatario Leonel Fernández
Más de 7,5 millones de personas votarán este domingo en un país que registra más de 800 nuevos casos diarios de Covid-19. Tras 16 años de hegemonía, el oficialismo podría dejar el poder: se enfrentan la actual vicepresidenta Margarita Cedeño con su marido, el ex mandatario Leonel Fernández

Entrevista exclusiva a Bob Gale, guionista de Volver al Futuro: “La historia nació por accidente”

Entrevista exclusiva a Bob Gale, guionista de Volver al Futuro: “La historia nació por accidente”

Se cumplen 35 años de la película que marcó a toda una generación y Teleshow entrevistó a uno de sus creadores, que contó cómo surgió esta historia y la relación que tuvo con Michael J. Fox
Se cumplen 35 años de la película que marcó a toda una generación y Teleshow entrevistó a uno de sus creadores, que contó cómo surgió esta historia y la relación que tuvo con Michael J. Fox

Rosario Robles volvió a solicitar prisión domiciliaria

Rosario Robles volvió a solicitar prisión domiciliaria

Van cuatro amparos interpuestos para lograr que le permitan continuar su condena desde su domicilio
Van cuatro amparos interpuestos para lograr que le permitan continuar su condena desde su domicilio

Los ministros de Macron renunciaron al gobierno luego de la derrota en las elecciones municipales de Francia

Los ministros de Macron renunciaron al gobierno luego de la derrota en las elecciones municipales de Francia

El gabinete del gobierno francés dimitió a sus cargos para facilitar la renovación del grupo político
El gabinete del gobierno francés dimitió a sus cargos para facilitar la renovación del grupo político

FGR inició una investigación contra el secretario de juzgado en Toluca por corrupción en la liberación “El Mochomo”

FGR inició una investigación contra el secretario de juzgado en Toluca por corrupción en la liberación “El Mochomo”

Marco Aurelio González Romero se habría encargado de elaborar el proyecto de sentencia que dio lugar a la libertad del presunto líder del Cártel Guerreros Unidos
Marco Aurelio González Romero se habría encargado de elaborar el proyecto de sentencia que dio lugar a la libertad del presunto líder del Cártel Guerreros Unidos

Reino Unido levantará la cuarentena para quieres regresen de los países “de menor riesgo”, incluido España

Reino Unido levantará la cuarentena para quieres regresen de los países “de menor riesgo”, incluido España

En un comunicado, el Ministerio de Transportes de Gran Bretaña dijo que la lista completa de países incluidos en esta excepción se publicará a lo largo de este viernes
En un comunicado, el Ministerio de Transportes de Gran Bretaña dijo que la lista completa de países incluidos en esta excepción se publicará a lo largo de este viernes

Un alcalde de Brasil anunció la reapertura del comercio “muera quien muera”

Un alcalde de Brasil anunció la reapertura del comercio “muera quien muera”

La ciudad Itabuna ha permanecido en confinamiento social desde marzo y suma 2.637 casos confirmados de coronavirus y 58 muertes
La ciudad Itabuna ha permanecido en confinamiento social desde marzo y suma 2.637 casos confirmados de coronavirus y 58 muertes
MAS NOTICIAS