ADVISORY FLASH--5099-TURKEY-BLAST/UGC

Explosion at fireworks factory in Turkey

Start: 03 Jul 2020 09:34 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2020 09:38 GMT

SAKARYA, TURKEY - A large explosion rocked a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey's Sakarya province on Friday and around 150-200 people were inside the complex in the town of Hendek, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the local governor as saying.

