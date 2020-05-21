Jueves 21 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/OPENING

Por REUTERSMAY 21
20 de Mayo de 2020

CPPCC chairman delivers keynote speech at opening ceremony

Start: 21 May 2020 06:20 GMT

End: 21 May 2020 07:48 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) answers questions from the media ahead of the official opening of the CPPCC's annual gathering before the Chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC Wang Yang delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the CPPCC's annual gathering.

SCHEDULE:

0620GMT - Members of the National Committee of the CPPCC answers questions from the media ahead of the official opening of the CPPCC's annual gathering.

0700GMT - Wang Yang delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the CPPCC's annual gathering

PLEASE NOTE: THERE MAY BE A BREAK IN THE SIGNAL BETWEEN THE TWO EVENTS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La pandemia de coronavirus superó los cinco millones de contagios en todo el mundo

Estado Unidos es el epicentro de la crisis sanitaria con más de 1.500.000 casos y más de 93.000 muertes, de un total de más 328.000 víctimas mortales a nivel global

Colombia registró récord de 752 casos diarios de coronavirus

Pese a la cuarentena obligatoria que rige en Colombia desde el pasado 25 de marzo, la expansión del coronavirus va en aumento en todo el país y desde hace más de una semana la cifra diaria de contagios no baja de los 600

#AlertaCine: la polémica iniciativa de Morena para reformar la Ley Federal de Cinematografía y eliminar el FIDECINE

La iniciativa busca derogar del artículo 33 al 38, lo que dejaría sin fondos al sector cinematográfico

Maduro celebró el envío a Venezuela de buques petroleros del régimen de Irán pese a las tensiones con Washington

Cuatro buques de guerra de la Marina estadounidense se encuentran en el Caribe para una “posible confrontación con los petroleros de iraníes”

Trump volvió a arremeter contra China y aseguró que podrían haber detenido el coronavirus pero “no lo hicieron”

El mandatario estadounidense, además, dijo que Beijing está llevando a cabo “una campaña de desinformación masiva” porque prefiere a Joe Biden como candidato a presidente de EEUU

Detuvieron en Ciudad Juárez a José Dolores “El Lolo”, presunto líder del grupo criminal “Los Aztecas”

Autoridades lo acusan del homicidio de más de 50 personas en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua

Liga MX: ya son 11 contagios registrados de COVID-19; ocho en un solo club

Con el aumento exponencial de casos positivos, la continuidad del toreno Clausura 2020 está en riesgo

La ONU volvió a insistir en reanudar las negociaciones en Venezuela para evitar una escalada en la crisis política del país

Estados Unidos no cooperará con esos intentos de eludir responsabilidades y acusó a Caracas de “atropellos a los DDHH” y de “intentar distraer la atención con un supuesto golpe de Estado”

Cascos "anticovid-19″, la posible solución de la NFL para la temporada 2020

Los ingenieros de la liga como de la marca de equipos deportivos Oakley, están probando prototipos de mascarillas modificadas que pueden contener material quirúrgico o N95

Estas son las ciudades en México con tendencia descendente de contagios de COVID-19

A 12 días del regreso a la nueva normalidad, estados continúan a la baja en el número de pacientes diagnosticados con coronavirus

Durante una semana, México reportó más de 2,000 contagios diarios de coronavirus

Del 13 al 20 de mayo el país pasó de los 40 mil 186 a los 56 mil 594 casos de COVID-19

Cómo es comer en un restaurante de Florida en tiempos de coronavirus

Volver a sentarse en un restaurante después de más de dos meses es una experiencia diferente. No sólo por el tiempo pasado, sino porque las condiciones cambiaron
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

Desesperado pedido de una familia por la medicación de un chico de 14 años con fibrosis quística

Ramiro Merlo tiene 14 años y padece fibrosis quística. La prepaga Galeno, a la que pertenece, no puede importar un medicamento que necesita debido a la pandemia del COVID-19

Jubilados: cuánto cobrarían en junio si se aplicara la fórmula que se aprobó en 2017

Según la fórmula de Movilidad, suspendida en diciembre 2019 con la sanción de la Ley de Solidaridad Social y Reactivación Productiva, en el próximo mes hubiese correspondido un aumento general de las jubilaciones y pensiones de 10,9%. El Gobierno ayer anunció un incremento de 6,5%

Alberto Fernández dio el aval para avanzar con el impuesto a la riqueza

Los diputados Máximo Kirchner y Carlos Heller le presentaron el detalle de la iniciativa que establece alícuotas del 2% al 3,5% y se aplicarían sobre bienes personales declarados al 31 de diciembre

El mensaje de Pampita para Roberto García Moritán después de que contara en televisión su historia de amor

El empresario fue el gran protagonista de la emisión de “PH, Podemos Hablar” del sábado pasado al revelar intimidades de su relación con la modelo

Ricardo Darín habló del impacto de la pandemia: “Para la humanidad es un momento bisagra, estamos obligados a pensar en todos”

En una entrevista con el historiador mexicano Alejandro Rosas, el actor se refirió al momento que vive el arte, y a los “pocos aspectos positivos que tiene este desastre”

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Maduro celebró el envío a Venezuela de buques petroleros del régimen de Irán pese a las tensiones con Washington

La ONU volvió a insistir en reanudar las negociaciones en Venezuela para evitar una escalada en la crisis política del país

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció que escoltará con naves y aviones de la Fuerza Armada a los buques petroleros que Irán envió a Venezuela

Donald Trump, sobre el régimen de Nicolás Maduro: “Los tenemos rodeados a un nivel que nadie sabe”

Estados Unidos enviará más de USD 200 millones en ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Donald Trump aseguró que dejará de tomar hidroxicloroquina “en dos días”

Estados Unidos registró 1.561 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total asciende a 93.406

La conmovedora historia de una abuelita mexicana que desinfectaba hospitales en California y murió de COVID-19

El Senado de Estados Unidos aprobó un proyecto de ley que podría prohibir a empresas chinas cotizar en Bolsa

Johnson & Johnson retiró de la venta su controvertido talco para bebés de Estados Unidos y Canadá

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

#AlertaCine: la polémica iniciativa de Morena para reformar la Ley Federal de Cinematografía y eliminar el FIDECINE

Detuvieron en Ciudad Juárez a José Dolores “El Lolo”, presunto líder del grupo criminal “Los Aztecas”

Liga MX: ya son 11 contagios registrados de COVID-19; ocho en un solo club

Cascos "anticovid-19″, la posible solución de la NFL para la temporada 2020

Estas son las ciudades en México con tendencia descendente de contagios de COVID-19

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Colombia registró récord de 752 casos diarios de coronavirus

Ya son nueve los bebés en estado grave por coronavirus en Colombia

Colombia aseguró que investigará si la dictadura venezolana infiltró los organismos de inteligencia del país

Coronavirus en Colombia: el presidente Iván Duque extendió el aislamiento obligatorio hasta el 31 de mayo

Colombia quiere convertirse en el primer país de Sudamerica en reactivar el turismo

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Alivio en el sindicalismo: el Gobierno otorgó una “ayuda financiera de excepción” para las obras sociales

Tucumán: nueve policías fueron detenidos por la desaparición de un trabajador rural

San Juan: detuvieron a un empleado de la Secretaría de Ambiente cazando en una reserva natural que debía proteger

Presentaron un proyecto para penalizar actos discriminatorios contra el personal de la salud, la seguridad y la justicia

Niños y adultos mayores: los desafíos de trabajar con la población más vulnerable durante la pandemia

logo-infobae-america

La pandemia de coronavirus superó los cinco millones de contagios en todo el mundo

Colombia registró récord de 752 casos diarios de coronavirus

#AlertaCine: la polémica iniciativa de Morena para reformar la Ley Federal de Cinematografía y eliminar el FIDECINE

Maduro celebró el envío a Venezuela de buques petroleros del régimen de Irán pese a las tensiones con Washington

Trump volvió a arremeter contra China y aseguró que podrían haber detenido el coronavirus pero “no lo hicieron”

logo-teleshow

Jason Derulo “se rompió” los dientes con un elote

Geraldine Bazán y Gabriel Soto bailaron por sus hijas en TikTok

Fuerte revelación de Nazarena Vélez contra una ex pareja: “Me filmó teniendo relaciones sin que yo me entere”

De Colombia a la Argentina para llevarse todo: cómo fue el comienzo de “Los Internacionales", la banda de ladrones más famosa del mundo

Pampita recordó a su tío con una tierna foto de su infancia, de cuando tenía apenas cinco años

logo-deportes

Liga MX: ya son 11 contagios registrados de COVID-19; ocho en un solo club

Cascos "anticovid-19″, la posible solución de la NFL para la temporada 2020

Los pedidos de Marcelo Gallardo y el “mandamiento” a cumplir: los secretos de las inferiores de River, contados por Gabriel Rodríguez

Arquero, soñador y fanático del Atlético Paranaense: quién es Gui Khury, el brasileño de 11 años que logró un truco que ni Tony Hawk pudo hacer

Conade: empresa denunció a Ana Gabriela Guevara por extorsión