فيديو: مساعدة لويس دياز التشيلية المذهلة في فوز ليفربول ضد إيفرتون

لعب لويس دياز مرة أخرى الدور القيادي مع ليفربول، هذه المرة، في الكلاسيكية ضد إيفرتون في الموعد الرابع والثلاثين للدوري الممتاز. قدم مهاجم المنتخب الكولومبي مساعدة في الفوز 2-0 من ¿los reds '، مما يحافظ على الفرق بين نقطة واحدة مع مانشستر سيتي في معركة اللقب.
في التطوير...