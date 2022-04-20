«لقد حققنا بالفعل هدفنا، حتى مع رفض الإصلاح الدستوري»: AMLO حول إصلاح الكهرباء

Signage outside the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) Thermoelectric Power Plant in Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosi state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to clamp down on private competition to state-owned companies, saying in October he intends to protect the interests of state oil producer Petroleos Mexicanos and electricity firm Comision Federal de Electricidad. At the time, he accused foreign companies of ransacking the country.
أكد الرئيس أندريس مانويل لوبيز أوبرادور أن إعلان دستورية قانون الكهرباء، الصادر عن محكمة العدل العليا للأمة (SCJN)، حقق تعزيز اللجنة الفيدرالية للكهرباء (CFE).
وفي الوقت نفسه، ذكر أنه مع هذا، يمكن للجنة الكهرباء الاتحادية (CFE) البدء في إنتاج جميع مصانعها. قال الرئيس: «من قبل، لم أستطع القيام بذلك، والآن يمكنها إرسال الطاقة، انتقل إلى 55٪». واضاف «ان هذا ما تحقق فى مرحلة قانونية مبكرة».
