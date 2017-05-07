La 26° edición de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 se llevó a cabo en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, con la conducción del actor Adam DeVine. Stranger Things se consagró como "la mejor serie de TV", mientras que La bella y la Bestia fue nombrada como "la mejor película".
A continuación, la lista con los nominados y los ganadores de todas las categorías.
Película del año
La Bella y la Bestia
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: una historia de Star Wars
Serie de TV del año
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Mejor beso
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — La Bella y la Bestia
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave: los buscanovias
Mejor villano
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
Mejor anfitrión
Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver — Last Week Tonight
RuPaul — RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show
Mejor documental
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Mejor competición de realidad
America's Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Mejor actor en una película
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Emma Watson — La Bella y la Bestia
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Mejor actor en un TV Show
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodríguez — Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Mejor actor en una comedia
Adam Devine — Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy
Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie
Mejor héroe
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Mejor escena dramática
Game of Thrones — La muerte de Hodor
Grey's Anatomy — Meredith le cuenta a sus hijos sobre la muerte de Derek
Me Before You — Will le dice a Louisa que no puede quedarse con ella
Moonlight — Paula le cuenta a Chiron que lo ama
This Is Us — Jack y Randall en escena de karate
Próxima generación
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Mejor Dúo
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans — La Bella y la bestia
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Mejor historia americana
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Mejor lucha contra el sistema
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Trending
"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live
"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" — The Late Late Show con James Corden
"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" — Dr. Phil
"Run the World (Girls)" feat. Channing Tatum como Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle
"Wheel of Musical Impressions" con Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23° entrega de los SAG Awards
Mejor momento musical
"Beauty and the Beast" — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake, Trolls
"How Far I'll Go" — Auli'i Cravalho, Moana
"City of Stars" — Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone, La La Land
"You Can't Stop the Beat" — Hairspray Live!
"Be That as It May" — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down
"You're the One That I Want" — Grease: Live
