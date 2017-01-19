Joel McHale, conductor de los People’s Choice Awards
Joel McHale, conductor de los People’s Choice Awards

Se realizó la ceremonia de los People's Choice Awards, la premiación basada en la votación del público, que reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión, la música, el cine y las redes estadounidenses.

La fiesta fue presentada por Joel McHale. Entre los premiados estuvieron Sofía Vergara, Robert Downey Jr. y Ellen Degeneres. Además, hubo un reconocimiento especial a Johnny Deep por su carrera cinematográfica.

A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores:

Mejor actriz de TV en serie de crímenes

Jennifer Lopez

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush

 

Mejor comedia premium

Fuller House

The Mindy Project

Shameless

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

 

Mejor actor de serie premium

Aziz Ansari

Dwayne Johnson

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Spacey

Nick Jonas

 

Mejor serie dramática (cadena)

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey's Anatomy

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

 

Mejor conductor de TV

Dr. Phil

Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly Ripa

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

 

Mejor actriz de serie premium

Claire Danes

Jane Fonda

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker

Taylor Schilling

 

Mejor actriz dramática para TV

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

 

Mejor programa de competencias

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars

Masterchef

The Voice

 

Mejor comedia nueva

American Housewife

The Good Place

The Great Indoors

Kevin Can Wait

Man with a Plan

Son of Zorn

Speechless

 

Mejor nuevo drama para TV

Bull

Conviction

Designated Survivor

The Exorcist

Frequency

Lethal Weapon

MacGyver

No Tomorrow

Notorious

Pitch

Pure Genius

This Is Us

Timeless

 

Mejor actriz cómica para TV

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Vergara

Zooey Deschanel

 

Mejor comedia de TV (cadena)

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

 

Mejor serie

The Big Bang Theory

Grey's Anatomy

Outlander

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

 

Mejor actor cómico para TV

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Jim Parsons

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen

 

Mejor actor dramático para TV

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

 

Mejor comedia de TV cable

Atlanta

Baby Daddy

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

 

Mejor drama de TV cable

The Americans

Bates Motel

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

 

Mejor actor de TV cable

 

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

 

Mejor actriz de TV cable

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga

 

Mejor drama de TV en serie sobre crímenes

The Blacklist

Criminal Minds

Law & Order: SVU

Lucifer

NCIS

 

Mejor actor de TV en serie sobre crímenes

Chris O'Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon

Tom Selleck

 

Mejor serie dramática premium

Homeland

House of Cards

Narcos

Orange is the New Black

Power

 

Mejor serie de fantasía/ ciencia ficción (cadena)

Arrow

The Flash

Once Upon a Time

Supernatural

The Vampire Diaries

 

Mejor serie de cable de fantasía/ ciencia ficción

American Horror Story

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Teen Wolf

The Walking Dead

 

Mejor serie premium de fantasía/ ciencia ficción

Game of Thrones

Marvel's Luke Cage

Outlander

Stranger Things

Westworld

 

Mejor actor de fantasía/ ciencia ficción

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Sam Heughan

Tyler Posey

 

Mejor actriz de fantasía/ ciencia ficción

Caitriona Balfe

Emilia Clarke

Jennifer Morrison

Lauren Cohan

Millie Bobby Brown

 

Mejor equipo de conductores de programa diurno

The Chew

Good Morning America

The Talk

Today

The View

 

Mejor conductor de talk show nocturno

Conan O'Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

 

Mejor serie animada

American Dad!

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

The Simpsons

South Park

 

Mejor actor de serie nueva

Damon Wayans

Kevin James

Kiefer Sutherland

Matt LeBlanc

Milo Ventimiglia

 

Mejor actriz de serie nueva

Jordana Brewster

Kristen Bell

Mandy Moore

Minnie Driver

Piper Perabo

 

CINE

 

Mejor actor de comedia para cine

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron

 

Mejor actriz dramática de cine

Amy Adams

Blake Lively

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

 

Mejor actor dramático de cine

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks

 

Voz de película animada favorita

Bill Murray in The Jungle Book

Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory

Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia

Jason Bateman in Zootopia

Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets

 

Mejor actriz de cine

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

 

Mejor actor de cine de acción

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

 

Ícono favorito del cine

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

 

Película favorita

"Captain America: Civil War"

"Deadpool"

"Finding Dory"

"Suicide Squad"

"Zootopia"

 

Mejor actor de cine

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

 

Mejor película de acción

"Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"

"Captain America: Civil War"

"Deadpool"

"Suicide Squad"

"X-Men: Apocalypse"

 

Actriz de cine de acción favorita

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

 

Mejor comedia

Bad Moms

Central Intelligence

Ghostbusters

How to Be Single

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

 

Mejor película dramática

Deepwater Horizon

Me Before You

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

 

Mejor película familiar

"Alice Through the Looking Glass"

"Finding Dory"

"The Jungle Book"

"The Secret Life of Pets"

"Zootopia"

 

Mejor thriller

"The Conjuring 2"

"The Girl on the Train"

"Nerve"

"The Purge: Election Year"

"The Shallows"

 

MÚSICA

 

Mejor canción

"Can't Stop the Feeling" / Justin Timberlake

"No" / Meghan Trainor

"One Dance" / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid

"Pillowtalk" Zayn

"Work" / Rihanna feat. Drake

 

Mejor artista masculino

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

 

Mejor artista country masculino

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Tim McGraw

 

Mejor álbum

Anti / Rihanna

Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande

If I'm Honest / Blake Shelton 

Lemonade / Beyoncé

Views / Drake

 

Mejor grupo

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Panic! at the Disco

Twenty One Pilots

 

Mejor artista femanina

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Rihanna

 

Mejor artista revelación

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Niall Horan

Zayn

 

Mejor artista country femenina

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

 

Mejor grupo country

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Lonestar

Zac Brown Band

 

Mejor artista pop

Adele

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake

Sia

 

Mejor artista hip-hop

DJ Khaled

G-Eazy

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Wiz Khalifa

 

Mejor artista R&B

Beyoncé

Drake

Rihanna

Usher

The Weeknd

 

REDES

 

Mejor estrella de redes sociales

Baby Ariel

Cameron Dallas

Jacob Sartorius

Liza Koshy

Nash Grier

 

Mejor celebridad de redes sociales

Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian

Lady Gaga

Shakira

Stephen Amell

 

Mejor estrella de YouTube

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

PewDiePie

Shane Dawson

Tyler Oakley

 

Mejor colaboración cómica

Conan O'Brien's Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears' Mall Mischief

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Adele

Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon