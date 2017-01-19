Se realizó la ceremonia de los People's Choice Awards, la premiación basada en la votación del público, que reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión, la música, el cine y las redes estadounidenses.
La fiesta fue presentada por Joel McHale. Entre los premiados estuvieron Sofía Vergara, Robert Downey Jr. y Ellen Degeneres. Además, hubo un reconocimiento especial a Johnny Deep por su carrera cinematográfica.
A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores:
Mejor actriz de TV en serie de crímenes
Jennifer Lopez
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
Mejor comedia premium
Fuller House
The Mindy Project
Shameless
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Mejor actor de serie premium
Aziz Ansari
Dwayne Johnson
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas
Mejor serie dramática (cadena)
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
Mejor conductor de TV
Dr. Phil
Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
Mejor actriz de serie premium
Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Schilling
Mejor actriz dramática para TV
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Mejor programa de competencias
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars
Masterchef
The Voice
Mejor comedia nueva
American Housewife
The Good Place
The Great Indoors
Kevin Can Wait
Man with a Plan
Son of Zorn
Speechless
Mejor nuevo drama para TV
Bull
Conviction
Designated Survivor
The Exorcist
Frequency
Lethal Weapon
MacGyver
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Pitch
Pure Genius
This Is Us
Timeless
Mejor actriz cómica para TV
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
Mejor comedia de TV (cadena)
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
Mejor serie
The Big Bang Theory
Grey's Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Mejor actor cómico para TV
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
Mejor actor dramático para TV
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
Mejor comedia de TV cable
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
Mejor drama de TV cable
The Americans
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
Mejor actor de TV cable
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
Mejor actriz de TV cable
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga
Mejor drama de TV en serie sobre crímenes
The Blacklist
Criminal Minds
Law & Order: SVU
Lucifer
NCIS
Mejor actor de TV en serie sobre crímenes
Chris O'Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Tom Selleck
Mejor serie dramática premium
Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Orange is the New Black
Power
Mejor serie de fantasía/ ciencia ficción (cadena)
Arrow
The Flash
Once Upon a Time
Supernatural
The Vampire Diaries
Mejor serie de cable de fantasía/ ciencia ficción
American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead
Mejor serie premium de fantasía/ ciencia ficción
Game of Thrones
Marvel's Luke Cage
Outlander
Stranger Things
Westworld
Mejor actor de fantasía/ ciencia ficción
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Sam Heughan
Tyler Posey
Mejor actriz de fantasía/ ciencia ficción
Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown
Mejor equipo de conductores de programa diurno
The Chew
Good Morning America
The Talk
Today
The View
Mejor conductor de talk show nocturno
Conan O'Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
Mejor serie animada
American Dad!
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
The Simpsons
South Park
Mejor actor de serie nueva
Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Matt LeBlanc
Milo Ventimiglia
Mejor actriz de serie nueva
Jordana Brewster
Kristen Bell
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo
CINE
Mejor actor de comedia para cine
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
Mejor actriz dramática de cine
Amy Adams
Blake Lively
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
Mejor actor dramático de cine
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks
Voz de película animada favorita
Bill Murray in The Jungle Book
Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory
Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia
Jason Bateman in Zootopia
Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets
Mejor actriz de cine
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
Mejor actor de cine de acción
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
Ícono favorito del cine
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
Película favorita
"Captain America: Civil War"
"Deadpool"
"Finding Dory"
"Suicide Squad"
"Zootopia"
Mejor actor de cine
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Mejor película de acción
"Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"
"Captain America: Civil War"
"Deadpool"
"Suicide Squad"
"X-Men: Apocalypse"
Actriz de cine de acción favorita
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
Mejor comedia
Bad Moms
Central Intelligence
Ghostbusters
How to Be Single
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Mejor película dramática
Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
Mejor película familiar
"Alice Through the Looking Glass"
"Finding Dory"
"The Jungle Book"
"The Secret Life of Pets"
"Zootopia"
Mejor thriller
"The Conjuring 2"
"The Girl on the Train"
"Nerve"
"The Purge: Election Year"
"The Shallows"
MÚSICA
Mejor canción
"Can't Stop the Feeling" / Justin Timberlake
"No" / Meghan Trainor
"One Dance" / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid
"Pillowtalk" Zayn
"Work" / Rihanna feat. Drake
Mejor artista masculino
Blake Shelton
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Mejor artista country masculino
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Tim McGraw
Mejor álbum
Anti / Rihanna
Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande
If I'm Honest / Blake Shelton
Lemonade / Beyoncé
Views / Drake
Mejor grupo
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista femanina
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Rihanna
Mejor artista revelación
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Niall Horan
Zayn
Mejor artista country femenina
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Mejor grupo country
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Lonestar
Zac Brown Band
Mejor artista pop
Adele
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Timberlake
Sia
Mejor artista hip-hop
DJ Khaled
G-Eazy
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Wiz Khalifa
Mejor artista R&B
Beyoncé
Drake
Rihanna
Usher
The Weeknd
REDES
Mejor estrella de redes sociales
Baby Ariel
Cameron Dallas
Jacob Sartorius
Liza Koshy
Nash Grier
Mejor celebridad de redes sociales
Britney Spears
Kim Kardashian
Lady Gaga
Shakira
Stephen Amell
Mejor estrella de YouTube
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
PewDiePie
Shane Dawson
Tyler Oakley
Mejor colaboración cómica
Conan O'Brien's Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears' Mall Mischief
James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Adele
Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon
