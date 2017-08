Over 7 months🤰🏽& I cannot believe I still don't know if you're a boy 💙 or a girl 💗 What would I like? I really want a girl and I really want Miah to have a brother, so the answer is either, but if you want the honest truth… I worry everyday about baby coming too early or not being able to take my baby home. So a healthy baby is all I truly want. People say you are a mother the day you fall pregnant & I can tell you they are 100% right. I worried immediately about the health of my unborn child the day I found out I was expecting and everyday I do my absolute best to keep the environment this baby is growing in as healthy as I possibly can. Moving my body, fueling my body, staying positive and eliminating stress to the best of my ability. I am far from perfect but I am so dam proud of my efforts so far in my pregnancy. Do you want to know what I am really struggling with? NAMES 😩 I have my boys name selected but cannot find a girls name I love…. can you guys suggest any?

