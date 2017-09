The reason I decided to put the photos into the media again was because there is so much pressure for people to look a certain way and there is so much 'body shaming'. I hope I can be a positive influence and show that you don't have to be 'perfect' to achieve your dreams! The support I've received has been amazing, thank you to everyone who has stood by me and continues to do so! Nobody is perfect and it's ok to be different!! Thank you @andrewwoodphoto for another amazing experience and even better photos! #bravery #bodyconfidence #photoshoot #positivity

A post shared by Vicky Balch (@balchvicky) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:15am PST