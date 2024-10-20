Manchester United vs FC Copenhague por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Old Trafford: todos los detalles de la previa

Manchester United entertain København on Tuesday at Old Trafford in a clash of teams who are looking for their first win of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat at home in their last group stage match against Galatasaray. Rasmus Højlund was the only player on the scoresheet, netting a brace.

København slumped to their first defeat in the competition this season, losing 2-1 against Bayern München at home in their last group stage match. Lukas Lerager was the only player to net in the loss.

København are third in the group on one point, while Manchester United's zero points place them fourth. Atop the group on six points are Bayern München. Galatasaray are second on four points.

Manchester United won the last meeting between the clubs, triumphing 1-0 in extra time in a Europa League quarter-finals match at RheinEnergieStadion in August 2020. Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal for the English side in the 95th minute with a penalty.

København's leading lights in attack have been Diogo Gonçalves, Lerager, and Mohamed Elyounoussi, who have each netted once in this season's Champions League. Højlund has caught the eye for Manchester United in Champions League play. He is the team's leading scorer with three goals, which is tied for the most in the competition in 2023/2024, one of which has been the critical first of the match.

Hosts Manchester United played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their loss against Galatasaray.

København played out a draw in their only prior contest away from Parken in the competition this season. FC København currently find themselves on a 14-match away unbeaten streak (W10 D4 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Manchester United have won four and lost two. They scored 10 and conceded six in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. København have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 16 and conceded eight in that stretch, netting first in two of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 2

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1