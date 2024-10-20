Galatasaray vs Bayern de Múnich: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Galatasaray were defeated 3-1 by a Bayern München side inspired by an impressive display from Harry Kane in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Rams Global Stadium on Tuesday. The striker had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala also netted as Thomas Tuchel's side clinched victory, with Mauro Icardi on target for the home side.

Coman punished Galatasaray early on by breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute. The attacking midfielder finished low into the left corner after combining with Leroy Sané. But that lead did not last and an equaliser arrived courtesy of Icardi tucking home a penalty in the 30th minute high into the centre of the goal. It was awarded when he drew a foul from Joshua Kimmich.

Kane then edged Bayern München back in front in the 73rd minute. It was 3-1 after Kane set up Musiala to put his team in control with 11 minutes left.

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Kane and Eric Choupo-Moting spurning big chances for Bayern München, Galatasaray rueing a lack of composure from Kerem Aktürkoglu, Lucas Torreira, and Icardi.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Bayern München lead the group on nine points, while Galatasaray's four points place them second. Meanwhile, København are third on one point. Manchester United are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

With two goals this season, Kane and Musiala are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. Icardi is the leading scorer in the competition at Galatasaray with two for the season, finding the net for the second appearance in succession, as well as being the third top scorer in the competition overall. Coman opened his Champions League account this season in his third appearance. Kane and Sané recorded their second and first assists of the Champions League season, respectively.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.