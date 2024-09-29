Nápoles vs Real Madrid: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Real Madrid battled from behind to secure a 3-2 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday thanks to an Alex Meret own goal.

Meret put the ball in his own net to break the deadlock for Real Madrid with 12 minutes to go off a corner.

Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham also netted as Carlo Ancelotti's side clinched victory, with Leo Østigård and Piotr Zielinski on target for the hosts.

Østigård had given Rudi Garcia's men the lead in the 19th minute when he steered home a header following a corner high into the left corner. But it proved a short-lived lead as Júnior hauled the sides level eight minutes later. Bellingham supplied the assist.

The visitors then edged in front for the first time thanks to Bellingham finding the net following a solo run putting his side 2-1 ahead seven minutes later, defender Eduardo Camavinga this time the provider. It was 2-2 after Zielinski equalised with a penalty in the 54th minute struck low into the left corner given after a VAR check spotted a handball by Nacho. But there was another twist as Real Madrid secured the win after 78 minutes thanks to the decisive Meret own goal.

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Bellingham and Rodrygo spurning good chances for Real Madrid, Napoli rueing a lack of composure from Victor Osimhen.

Victory for Real Madrid extends their winning streak against Napoli to three.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Real Madrid lead the group on six points, while Napoli's three points place them second. Elsewhere in the group, Sporting Braga are third on three points. Union Berlin are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Bellingham made it two for the competition season, the second successive appearance with a goal for the side's top scorer, as well as being the second top scorer in the competition overall. Østigård and Zielinski are joint top scorers in the competition for Napoli with one. Júnior opened his Champions League account this season in his first appearance.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.