Borussia Dortmund vs Milan: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Borussia Dortmund and Milan played out a 0-0 draw in the UEFA Champions League group stage at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK on Wednesday.

The best opportunities to break the deadlock in the match came for Milan via Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic, and Samuel Chukwueze.

DID YOU KNOW?

Both sides saw their Champions League goalless droughts extended, as neither side has scored yet this competition season.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Milan are third in the group on two points, while Borussia Dortmund's one point places them fourth. Newcastle United are atop the group on four points. Paris Saint-Germain are second on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

Both Gregor Kobel and Mike Maignan kept a clean sheet for the first time in the competition this season following the goalless stalemate.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.