Borussia Dortmund vs Milan por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el SIGNAL IDUNA PARK: todos los detalles de la previa

Two teams looking for their first win in the UEFA Champions League group stage will clash at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK on Wednesday, as Milan travel to face Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund's opening Champions League group stage match saw them beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on their travels.

Milan played out a 0-0 draw in their opening Champions League group stage match at home against Newcastle United. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W3 D1 L0).

Milan are third in the group on one point, while Dortmund's zero points place them fourth. With three points, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the group. Newcastle United are second on one point.

Dortmund won the last encounter between the clubs, coming out on top 3-1 in July 2017.

Milan are still looking for their first goal of this Champions League campaign. Dortmund also have yet to score in the competition.

Over four Champions League contests on home soil last season, Dortmund were unbeaten. Milan, meanwhile, had one win, three draws, and two losses in their six Champions League contests on their travels. Dortmund have a 22-match home unbeaten streak (W17 D5 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Dortmund have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 11 and conceded eight in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Milan have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored nine and conceded seven in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 3

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 2