Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Lazio claimed a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday thanks to a late Ivan Provedel goal.

Provedel netted for Lazio five minutes into stoppage time when he steered home a header following a corner. The goalkeeper finished low into the right corner after combining with Luis Alberto.

Pablo Barrios was on target for the visitors.

Barrios broke the deadlock for Atlético Madrid after 29 minutes when he scored via a deflection. The midfielder finished to the lower right corner after combining with wing back Nahuel Molina. But the away side had to settle for a point rather than all three and there was late drama when the Provedel equaliser came after 95 minutes.

Wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Ciro Immobile spurning a big chance for Lazio, Atlético rueing a lack of composure from Samuel Lino and Antoine Griezmann.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Atlético Madrid and Lazio are second and third in the group, respectively, level on one point. Feyenoord are leading the group on three points. Celtic are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Provedel scored his first Champions League goal, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. Barrios leads Atlético Madrid in scoring for the competition after netting his first Champions League goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

Both teams suffered injury woes - Luca Pellegrini first having to depart for Lazio in the 37th minute before Atlético lost Axel Witsel after 74 minutes.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

