Galatasaray vs FC Copenhague: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Tetê netted late on to help Galatasaray clinch a 2-2 draw against 10-man København in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday.

Substitute Tetê made an impact following his introduction and hauled Galatasaray level with two minutes to go with a volley. The attacker, sent on after 58 minutes, finished low into the right corner after combining with Wilfried Zaha.

Sacha Boey also netted for the home team, with Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves on target for the visitors.

København were dealt a blow when Elias Jelert was dismissed for two bookings after 73 minutes.

Elyounoussi gave København the lead 10 minutes before half-time with a volley with the goalkeeper getting a touch but unable to keep it out. The striker finished high into the right corner after combining with midfielder Lukas Lerager. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 58th minute through Gonçalves, Birger Meling with the assist.

Boey, tucking away a volley, then pulled one back for Galatasaray with four minutes left. That paved the way for the leveller via Tetê two minutes later.

The draw will leave Galatasaray to reflect on what might have been as Kerem Aktürkoglu and Mauro Icardi missed good chances that came their way in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

København and Galatasaray are first and second in the group, respectively, level on one point. Elsewhere in the group, Bayern München and Manchester United are yet to play.

IN THE GOALS:

With one goal this season, Boey and Tetê are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. Elyounoussi and Gonçalves are joint top scorers in the competition for København with one.

INJURY CONCERN:

København were forced to make an enforced change in the 69th minute as Jordan Larsson was withdrawn.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

