Galatasaray vs Molde: resultado del 29 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A late Angeliño goal paved the way for Galatasaray to defeat Molde 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie on Tuesday at Rams Global Stadium.

Angeliño gave Galatasaray the lead three minutes into stoppage time when he found the net with a free-kick low into the left corner.

Mauro Icardi also netted as Okan Buruk's side clinched victory, with Eirik Hestad on target for the visitors.

Icardi punished the visitors early on by netting in the seventh minute from the penalty spot, with the striker slotting his spot-kick to the lower right corner after he drew a foul from Martin Ellingsen. That lead, however, did not last as Hestad hauled the sides level after 66 minutes. Emil Breivik supplied the assist. But the hosts responded well and the Angeliño winner came after 93 minutes.

With Molde having failed to take anything from the game, Hestad will rue not making the most of the good chance that came his way in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Galatasaray are through to the Group Stage on aggregate (5-3), while Molde face a transfer to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

Icardi, Hestad, and Angeliño rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

Molde suffered a double injury setback - first losing Markus Kaasa in the 20th minute, then Erling Knudtzon after 21 minutes.

VAR IN ACTION:

The game was tied when Molde's Veton Berisha had an effort ruled out in the 82nd minute.