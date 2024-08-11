Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el Merkur Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

With one foot already in the play-offs round, PSV will be looking to finish the job on Tuesday when they are on the road to face Sturm Graz in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Merkur Arena.

PSV won last week's opening leg 4-1 at Philips Stadion. Luuk de Jong led PSV with two goals, scoring in the 22nd and 32nd minute. Isaac Babadi and Ibrahim Sangaré also were on target. Jon Gorenc Stankovic scored the lone goal for the Austrian side in the 40th minute.

PSV have got the better of Sturm of late with wins in three straight encounters, dating to September 2021. PSV have outscored the Austrian side 10-2 during their winning streak.

Gorenc Stankovic leads Sturm in European qualifying this season with one goal. With two goals, de Jong is the leading scorer in European qualifying for PSV.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 20 matches across all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Europa League meeting with Sevilla in February.

Over three Europa League contests at Merkur Arena last season, Sturm were unbeaten. PSV, meanwhile, had two wins and two losses in their four Europa League contests away from Philips Stadion. Der SK Sturm are looking to extend a five-match home unbeaten streak (W4 D1 L0) in all competitions. PSV are on a 10-match away unbeaten streak (W7 D3 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Sturm have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 15 and conceded six over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. PSV have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded six over that period, netting first in five of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 3