Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Maccabi Haifa vs Slovan Bratislava: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Maccabi Haifa defeated Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side (5-2 aggregate).

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Maccabi Haifa defeated Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side (5-2 aggregate).

The win for Mesay Dego's side came thanks to goals from Frantzdy Pierrot, Diaa Sabia, and Din David, with Marko Tolic on target for the visitors.

Pierrot gave the hosts the lead after 29 minutes when he steered home a header. The striker finished high into the centre of the goal after combining with attacking midfielder Tjaronn Chery - the first of two assists. M Haifa doubled their advantage with 47 minutes gone through Sabia, Chery again with the assist.

Tolic then pulled one back for the visitors with 85 minutes gone, with midfielder Nino Marcelli this time the provider. It was 3-1 after David put his team two goals ahead eight minutes later.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, David did spurn a good chance for M Haifa in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Maccabi Haifa advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (5-2), while Slovan Bratislava are set to be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Pierrot, Sabia, Tolic, and David rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Daniel Sundgren was withdrawn in the 76th minute as M Haifa were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueMaccabi HaifaSlovan BratislavaUEFA Champions LeagueSammy Ofer Stadiumopta

DEPORTES

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

20 fotos del regreso de Marcelo Gallardo al Monumental en su segundo ciclo como DT de River Plate

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

Con un gol sobre la hora de Medina, Boca empató 1-1 contra Independiente Rivadavia y rescató un punto en Mendoza

El emotivo recibimiento de los fanáticos de River Plate a Marcelo Gallardo en su regreso al club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

Lanzaron el primer tráiler del live-action de Blanca Nieves con Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot

“Mufasa”: un nuevo tráiler reveló los orígenes del Rey León y su hermano, el villano Scar

Las primeras imágenes del live-action de “Lilo y Stitch”: cuándo se estrenará en cines

“Toy Story 5″: cuál será el principal obstáculo que enfrentarán los juguetes y cuándo será el estreno de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

WhatsApp transformaría la forma en que se muestran los contactos: Este sería el cambio

¿Cómo saber si un iPhone es auténtico? Seis estrategias para descubrirlo

Cómo es el nuevo escáner vertical que rastrea la función cerebral mientras el paciente camina