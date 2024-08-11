Maccabi Haifa vs Slovan Bratislava: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Maccabi Haifa defeated Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side (5-2 aggregate).

The win for Mesay Dego's side came thanks to goals from Frantzdy Pierrot, Diaa Sabia, and Din David, with Marko Tolic on target for the visitors.

Pierrot gave the hosts the lead after 29 minutes when he steered home a header. The striker finished high into the centre of the goal after combining with attacking midfielder Tjaronn Chery - the first of two assists. M Haifa doubled their advantage with 47 minutes gone through Sabia, Chery again with the assist.

Tolic then pulled one back for the visitors with 85 minutes gone, with midfielder Nino Marcelli this time the provider. It was 3-1 after David put his team two goals ahead eight minutes later.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, David did spurn a good chance for M Haifa in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Maccabi Haifa advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (5-2), while Slovan Bratislava are set to be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Pierrot, Sabia, Tolic, and David rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Daniel Sundgren was withdrawn in the 76th minute as M Haifa were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.