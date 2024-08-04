Rakow Czestochowa vs Aris Limassol: resultado del 8 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Raków Częstochowa beat Aris Limassol 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków on Tuesday.

Vladyslav Kochergin and Fabian Piasecki netted as Dawid Szwarga's side clinched victory, with Mihlali Mayambela on target for the visitors.

Kochergin punished the visitors early on by netting in the seventh minute. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with midfielder Fran Tudor. Raków were handed the perfect chance to build on that via a penalty in the 63rd minute that was duly dispatched low into the left corner by Piasecki. It was awarded when Marcin Cebula drew a foul.

Mayambela then pulled one back for Aris Limassol with 88 minutes gone, with defensive midfielder Karol Struski this time the provider.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to book a spot in the Play-offs Round, Raków Częstochowa take a one-goal lead over Aris Limassol into the away leg of their Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie on 15 August.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Kochergin, Piasecki, and Mayambela rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.