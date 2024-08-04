PSV Eindhoven vs Sturm Graz por UEFA Champions League el 8 agosto en el Philips Stadion: todos los detalles de la previa

PSV play host to Sturm Graz on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Philips Stadion. It's the first European match of the season for both sides.

When the two sides last met in action, PSV came out on top 2-0 in a Europa League group stage match at Philips Stadion in November 2021. Carlos Vinícius struck first for PSV in the 45th minute from the spot. Bruma also was on target.

Joey Veerman and Cody Gakpo caught the eye for PSV in last season's Europa League with three goals each. In their 2022/2023 Europa League campaign, Sturm were led by William Bøving with two goals.

Both clubs have been difficult to stop in attack in recent play, as the home side haven't been shut out in their last 18 games in all competitions while the visitors have been on target in 10 straight.

Over four Europa League contests on home soil last season, PSV were undefeated. Sturm, meanwhile, were winless in their three Europa League contests on their travels.

In their last six matches in all competitions, PSV have won four and drawn two. They scored 10 and conceded six over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Sturm have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 17 and conceded seven over that stretch, netting first in all six. Most of their goals (11) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 2

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0