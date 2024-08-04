Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Panathinaikos vs Olympique de Marsella: resultado del 9 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Late drama in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis on Wednesday saw Bernard net a dramatic winner to help Panathinaikos secure a 1-0 triumph over 10-man Olympique Marseille - with Ivan Jovanovic's side now undefeated in 10 home fixtures in all competitions.

Por Redacción Deportes

Substitute Bernard made an impact off the bench and scored the only goal of the game for Panathinaikos seven minutes from time with a volley. The midfielder, sent on after 71 minutes, finished to the lower left corner after combining with Fotis Ioannidis.

Olympique Marseille were dealt a blow when Geoffrey Kondogbia was dismissed for two bookings after 65 minutes.

Having failed to score, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will rue not making the most of the good chance that came his way for Marseille in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

A first-leg win leaves Panathinaikos in the driving seat of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie ahead of the return fixture at Olympique Marseille on 15 August.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of zero goal in zero Champions League appearance means Bernard is the highest scorer early in the competition this season. The shut-out for Alberto Brignoli was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this season, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Independiente y San Lorenzo empataron 0-0 en Avellaneda y siguen en los últimos lugares de la Liga Profesional

Jamie Lee Curtis se disculpó por sus comentarios sobre Marvel y Ryan Reynolds respondió con humor

Nueva función de WhatsApp para publicar estados: Evita que personas indeseadas vean tus publicaciones

