Glasgow Rangers vs Servette: resultado del 9 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Rangers edged out 10-man Servette 2-1 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

Victory for Michael Beale's side came courtesy of goals from James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers, with Chris Bedia on target for the visitors.

David Douline dealt Servette a blow when he was dismissed for two bookings after 59 minutes.

Tavernier helped Rangers make a flying start by netting after just six minutes from the penalty spot, with the defender slotting his spot-kick low into the centre of the goal after Todd Cantwell drew a foul from Douline. The home side wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead nine minutes later through Dessers.

Bedia kept his cool to convert a penalty awarded after a VAR check spotted a handball by Dessers one minute before half-time. That enabled Servette to pull one back.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, Sam Lammers did spurn a big chance for Rangers in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Servette host Rangers on 15 August for the second leg of their 3rd qualifying round tie needing to overturn a deficit to remain in the Champions League.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Tavernier, Dessers, and Bedia rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Steve Rouiller had to be withdrawn in second-half stoppage time as Servette suffered a blow.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.