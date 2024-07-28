FC Copenhague vs Breidablik: resultado del 2 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Breidablik slumped to a crushing 6-3 hammering at the hands of København in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round tie on Wednesday at Parken as Orri Óskarsson netted a hat-trick - the victory securing a place in the 3rd Qualifying Round for the home side (8-3 aggregate).

Jacob Neestrup's side also found the net thanks to Diogo Gonçalves, Elias Achouri, and Jordan Larsson to pave the way to victory, with Jason Svanthórsson, Kristinn Steindórsson, and Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson on target for the visitors.

Svanthórsson had got Óskar Thorvaldsson's men off to the perfect start by scoring after just nine minutes with a volley. The striker finished to the upper left corner after combining with midfielder Olíver Sigurjónsson. But that lead did not last as Gonçalves, who netted with a free-kick, hauled the sides level in the 33rd minute.

København then edged in front for the first time thanks to Achouri putting his side 2-1 ahead two minutes later, Gonçalves producing one of three assists in total for him. It was 3-1 after Óskarsson set up Larsson to put his team two goals ahead two minutes later.

Óskarsson inflicted more misery on the visitors nine minutes later, the striker on target to round off a move involving Gonçalves to net the first of a hat-trick. The fifth København goal arrived in the 47th minute through Óskarsson having been one-on-one with the goalkeeper from a Gonçalves assist.

A Steindórsson deflected effort reduced the deficit for the visitors - defender Andri Yeoman with the assist - four minutes later. The rampant hosts responded to make it 6-2 five minutes later. Óskarsson was again on target with a goal following a solo run.

The ninth and final goal of an eventful game arrived in the 74th minute, Gunnlaugsson on target to net via a free-kick.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

København are through to the 3rd Qualifying Round on aggregate (8-3), while Breidablik will be transferred to the Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Svanthórsson, Gonçalves, Achouri, Larsson, Óskarsson, Steindórsson, and Gunnlaugsson rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Andri Yeoman was substituted after 64 minutes as Breidablik were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.