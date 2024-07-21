Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos por UEFA Champions League el 25 julio en el Košická futbalová aréna: todos los detalles de la previa

Dnipro-1 entertain Panathinaikos on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Košická futbalová aréna.

Por Redacción Deportes

Both sides are playing their first European match of the season. Panathinaikos last played on the European stage in the 2016/2017 Europa League, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Artem Dovbyk caught the eye for Dnipro-1 in last season's Conference League with five goals.

Over four Conference League contests on home soil last season, Dnipro-1 had one win, two draws, and one loss.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Dnipro-1 have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored six and conceded seven in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Panathinaikos have won two, drawn three and lost one in their last six. They scored six and conceded four in that period, netting first in four of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.

#Highlights

#headToHead

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Dnipro-1 wins: 0

Draws: 0

Panathinaikos wins: 0

#lastHeadToHead

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date:

Competition:

Score: Dnipro-1 Panathinaikos

#topScorers

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

Dnipro-1: Awaiting first competition goal

Panathinaikos: Awaiting first competition goal

#formGuide

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

Dnipro-1: WLLWWD

Panathinaikos: DLDDWW

#upNext

UP NEXT (Competition only):

Panathinaikos v Dnipro-1, Champions League, 1 August

