BATE Borisov vs Partizán Tirana por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Városi Stadion: todos los detalles de la previa

With the scores level after the opening leg, Partizani Tirana visit BATE at Városi Stadion on Tuesday looking to seal progress through to the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round.

BATE and Partizani played out a 1-1 draw in last week's opening leg at Air Albania Stadium. Tedi Cara scored for Partizani Tirana in the 66th minute. Dmitri Antilevskiy scored the lone goal for the Belarusian side in the 58th minute.

Antilevskiy leads BATE in European qualifying this season with one goal. With one goal, Cara is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Partizani.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 16 contests across all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Superliga meeting with Kukësi in February.

In their last six matches in all competitions, BATE have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored 18 and conceded four in that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had eight first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Partizani have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded five over that period, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (seven) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.