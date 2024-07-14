Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

BATE Borisov vs Partizán Tirana por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Városi Stadion: todos los detalles de la previa

With the scores level after the opening leg, Partizani Tirana visit BATE at Városi Stadion on Tuesday looking to seal progress through to the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

With the scores level after the opening leg, Partizani Tirana visit BATE at Városi Stadion on Tuesday looking to seal progress through to the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round.

BATE and Partizani played out a 1-1 draw in last week's opening leg at Air Albania Stadium. Tedi Cara scored for Partizani Tirana in the 66th minute. Dmitri Antilevskiy scored the lone goal for the Belarusian side in the 58th minute.

Antilevskiy leads BATE in European qualifying this season with one goal. With one goal, Cara is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Partizani.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 16 contests across all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Superliga meeting with Kukësi in February.

In their last six matches in all competitions, BATE have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored 18 and conceded four in that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had eight first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Partizani have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded five over that period, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (seven) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueBATE BorisovPartizán TiranaUEFA Champions LeagueVárosi Stadionopta

DEPORTES

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

Uruguay empata contra Canadá en busca de quedarse con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

Escándalo en el Tour de Francia por la agresión de una persona al bicampeón del certamen: “Casi se convierte en tragedia”

Los Pumas se tomaron revancha y vencieron a Francia en la cancha de Vélez

Estados Unidos, sede de verano de los “gigantes” del fútbol europeo: el calendario de los amistosos que se jugarán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Travis Kelce, novio de Taylor Swift, confesó que 2024 fue el año más divertido de su vida

Nelly Furtado posó en topless para la portada de su nuevo álbum

“Intensamente 2” ya se convirtió en la tercera película animada más taquillera de la historia

“Euphoria” comenzará el rodaje de su tercera temporada en 2025 con todo el elenco principal

TENDENCIAS

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Las 10 estaciones de metro más bellas del mundo

Lo que viene para WhatsApp en iPhone y Android: creación de avatares con IA y mucho más

James Rodríguez, el jugador de la selección Colombia más buscado en Google e Instagram

La “hormiga cirujana”, una especie que utiliza la amputación como método para tratar heridas infectadas