Partizán Tirana vs BATE Borisov: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Partizani Tirana came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with BATE in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Air Albania Stadium on Tuesday thanks to a Tedi Cara goal - making it seven games undefeated in all competitions for the home side.

Cara scored for Partizani Tirana after 66 minutes.

Dmitri Antilevskiy was on target for the visitors.

Antilevskiy gave the visitors the lead after 58 minutes. However, the away side had to settle for a point rather than all three and the Cara equaliser came eight minutes later.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

BATE return to home soil with Partizani Tirana as the pair prepare to battle it out in the second leg on 18 July for a place in the Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round.

IN THE GOALS:

Antilevskiy and Cara rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.