Partizán Tirana vs BATE Borisov por UEFA Champions League el 11 julio en el Air Albania Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

BATE are on the road to face Partizani Tirana on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Air Albania Stadium.

It's the first match of the European season for both sides. BATE last played on the European stage in the 2018/2019 Europa League, falling in the round of 32 to Arsenal.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 15 contests across all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Superliga meeting with Kukësi in February.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Partizani have won five and drawn one. They scored 14 and conceded five over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had seven first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. BATE have won three and lost three in their last six. They scored 17 and conceded five over that period, netting first in four of the six. They had eight goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.