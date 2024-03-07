Dónde ver los Oscar 2024 en México: horarios, transmisiones especiales y todos los nominados

Los Premios Oscar se encuentran a la vuelta de la esquina y eso se traduce en una gran emoción para los aficionados del séptimo arte, tanto de México como de todo el mundo.
Sin duda es también una de las celebraciones más importantes de Hollywood. Una en donde se dan cita las personalidades más relevantes del mundo del espectáculo, sin importar si están dentro de la lista de nominados. Este año, por ejemplo, incluso el cantante Bad Bunny estará presente.
Además, este año se percibe como especial porque dentro de la competencia se encuentra presente el Barbenheimer, uno de los fenómenos cinematográficos más impactantes en años. Oppenheimer parte como la gran favorita, pero Barbie promete tener los mejores números musicales de la noche.
La gran gala de premiación y su respectiva alfombra roja se llevarán a cabo en el famoso Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles California. La cita es el próximo domingo 10 de marzo.
Dónde y a qué hora los Oscar 2024 desde México
Desde luego, en México los aficionados del cine podrán ser testigos, tanto de la alfombra roja, como de la premiación desde sus hogares.
La ceremonia dará comienzo a las 6:00 PM, hora de la Ciudad de México. Sin embargo, la mayoría de los canales comenzarán su transmisión desde las 4:00 PM, para el análisis de nominados, alfombra roja, entrevistas, etc.
Existen varios métodos para ver los Oscar 2024, tanto en televisión, como a través del streaming:
Televisión
- Canal TNT (SKY: 415; Dish México: Canal 370; Izzi México: Canal 610; Megacable: Canal 410; SKY México Canal 1419; Star TV México 415; Totalplay Canal 435) (Desde las 4:00 PM)
- Azteca 7 (TV abierta) (Desde las 4:00 PM)
Streaming
- HBO Max (Desde las 4:00 PM)
- TikTok de Cinépolis (Previa a la ceremonia en Paloma & Nacho, desde las 4:00 PM)
- Redes sociales de los Oscar (Pre-show y alfombra roja, desde las 4:00 PM)
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Dirección
- Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Cillian Murphy
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
- Annette Benning - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling- Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor Vestuario
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Maquillaje
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor things
- Society of the Snow
Mejor Cortometraje
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Guion Adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Guion Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Mejor Canción
- “The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” - Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” - Barbie
Mejor Música Original
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Documental
- Bobby Wine the People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 21 Days in Maripol
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor Película extranjera
- Io Capitano - Italia
- Perfect Days - Japón
- Society of the Snow - España
- The Teachers’ Lounge - Alemania
- The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido
Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Fotografía
- El conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Barbie
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor Edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- Zone of Interest
Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus one
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Napoleon