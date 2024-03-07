México Últimas NoticiasPolíticaDeportesEntretenimientoLeamosNewsletters
Mexico

Dónde ver los Oscar 2024 en México: horarios, transmisiones especiales y todos los nominados

Los Premios de la Academia se llevarán a cabo este domingo 10 de marzo

Por Luis Angel H Mora

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Preparations continue for the 96th Academy Awards Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Preparations continue for the 96th Academy Awards Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Los Premios Oscar se encuentran a la vuelta de la esquina y eso se traduce en una gran emoción para los aficionados del séptimo arte, tanto de México como de todo el mundo.

El cinefotógrafo obtuvo su cuarta nominación al Oscar. | Portada: Jovany Pérez, Infobae México.
Te puede interesar: ¿Qué probabilidades tiene el mexicano Rodrigo Prieto de ganar el Oscar este 10 de marzo?

Sin duda es también una de las celebraciones más importantes de Hollywood. Una en donde se dan cita las personalidades más relevantes del mundo del espectáculo, sin importar si están dentro de la lista de nominados. Este año, por ejemplo, incluso el cantante Bad Bunny estará presente.

Anuncios de las películas "Oppenheimer" y "Barbie" en AMC Theaters en The Grove el jueves 20 de julio de 2023, en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)
Anuncios de las películas "Oppenheimer" y "Barbie" en AMC Theaters en The Grove el jueves 20 de julio de 2023, en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

Además, este año se percibe como especial porque dentro de la competencia se encuentra presente el Barbenheimer, uno de los fenómenos cinematográficos más impactantes en años. Oppenheimer parte como la gran favorita, pero Barbie promete tener los mejores números musicales de la noche.

Te puede interesar: Ricardo Casares no estará en la cobertura de los Oscars y así lo celebran los cinéfilos: “Ganó la TV abierta”

La gran gala de premiación y su respectiva alfombra roja se llevarán a cabo en el famoso Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles California. La cita es el próximo domingo 10 de marzo.

Dónde y a qué hora los Oscar 2024 desde México

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel appears on a billboard in Hollywood as preparations continue for the 96th Academy Awards Awards Los Angeles, California U.S., March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel appears on a billboard in Hollywood as preparations continue for the 96th Academy Awards Awards Los Angeles, California U.S., March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Desde luego, en México los aficionados del cine podrán ser testigos, tanto de la alfombra roja, como de la premiación desde sus hogares.

Te puede interesar: D-Day The Movie se estrena en Cinépolis y Cinemex: cuándo y dónde ver la película de Suga

La ceremonia dará comienzo a las 6:00 PM, hora de la Ciudad de México. Sin embargo, la mayoría de los canales comenzarán su transmisión desde las 4:00 PM, para el análisis de nominados, alfombra roja, entrevistas, etc.

Existen varios métodos para ver los Oscar 2024, tanto en televisión, como a través del streaming:

Televisión

  • Canal TNT (SKY: 415; Dish México: Canal 370; Izzi México: Canal 610; Megacable: Canal 410; SKY México Canal 1419; Star TV México 415; Totalplay Canal 435) (Desde las 4:00 PM)
  • Azteca 7 (TV abierta) (Desde las 4:00 PM)

Streaming

  • HBO Max (Desde las 4:00 PM)
  • TikTok de Cinépolis (Previa a la ceremonia en Paloma & Nacho, desde las 4:00 PM)
  • Redes sociales de los Oscar (Pre-show y alfombra roja, desde las 4:00 PM)

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

En esta imagen proporcionada por Universal Pictures, Cillian Murphy en una escena de "Oppenheimer". (Universal Pictures vía AP)
En esta imagen proporcionada por Universal Pictures, Cillian Murphy en una escena de "Oppenheimer". (Universal Pictures vía AP)

Mejor Película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Dirección

  • Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Cillian Murphy
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

  • Annette Benning - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things
La película está a punto de llegar a México. (Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight Pictures via AP)
La película está a punto de llegar a México. (Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling- Barbie
  • Charles Melton - May December
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor Vestuario

  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Maquillaje

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor things
  • Society of the Snow
Ryan Gosling reveló que Margot Robbie lo amenazó con multarlo si no cumplía con una regla de vestimenta en el set.
Ryan Gosling reveló que Margot Robbie lo amenazó con multarlo si no cumplía con una regla de vestimenta en el set.

Mejor Cortometraje

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Guion Adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Guion Original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Mejor Canción

  • “The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
  • “It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • “What Was I Made For?” - Barbie
En esta imagen proporcionada por MGM, Jeffrey Wright en una escena de "American Fiction". (Claire Folger/MGM-Orion vía AP)
En esta imagen proporcionada por MGM, Jeffrey Wright en una escena de "American Fiction". (Claire Folger/MGM-Orion vía AP)

Mejor Música Original

  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Documental

  • Bobby Wine the People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 21 Days in Maripol

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor Película extranjera

  • Io Capitano - Italia
  • Perfect Days - Japón
  • Society of the Snow - España
  • The Teachers’ Lounge - Alemania
  • The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido

Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Fotografía

  • El conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Barbie
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
The Zone of Interest (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)

Mejor Edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
  • Oppenheimer
  • Zone of Interest

Efectos Visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus one
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
  • Napoleon

Temas Relacionados

Oscars 2024OscarsDónde verTNTCinépolisPaloma & NachoTikTokAcademy Awardsmexico-entretenimiento

Más Noticias

¿Qué es el Péndulo Humano, la nueva tendencia viral de TikTok?

Jóvenes usuarios se han grabado a sí mismos haciendo un ritual esotérico que se familiariza con la güija
¿Qué es el Péndulo Humano, la nueva tendencia viral de TikTok?

José Ulises Bernabé, la otra extradición pendiente en el caso Ayotzinapa

Bernabé García es uno de los personajes buscados por las autoridades mexicanas que, como Tomás Zerón, están fuera del país
José Ulises Bernabé, la otra extradición pendiente en el caso Ayotzinapa

Dónde puedes ver la obra de teatro con lucha libre en el Cenart GRATIS

Personajes de “La gran lucha del mundo” se dividen en “rudos” y “técnicos”, simbolizando conflictos sociales
Dónde puedes ver la obra de teatro con lucha libre en el Cenart GRATIS

Cuáles son los beneficios de dejar de fumar

Abandonar el tabaco antes de los 40 años reduce en un 90% el riesgo de morir por enfermedades relacionadas con el tabaquismo
Cuáles son los beneficios de dejar de fumar

¿Mueres de calor? Éstas son las plantas que podrían refrescar tu casa

Te damos una alternativa natural si los ventiladores y aires acondicionados no te están ayudando lo suficiente
¿Mueres de calor? Éstas son las plantas que podrían refrescar tu casa

NARCO

Cuál fue el ‘favor’ que García Luna le hizo a ‘El Mayo’ Zambada a cambio de una suma millonaria

Cuál fue el ‘favor’ que García Luna le hizo a ‘El Mayo’ Zambada a cambio de una suma millonaria

Así fue como C4 Jiménez fue clave para la captura de un exlíder de La Unión Tepito

‘Portadoras de cadáveres’: así cruzan los narcos el fentanilo hacia EEUU

Quién es El Nini, el jefe de seguridad de Los Chapitos que fue capturado en Culiacán

En Jalisco, nuevo protocolo de búsqueda en fosas clandestinas generó controversia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¿Qué es el Péndulo Humano, la nueva tendencia viral de TikTok?

¿Qué es el Péndulo Humano, la nueva tendencia viral de TikTok?

La Casa de los Famosos 4 EN VIVO: Alfredo Adame y La Divaza son ‘amarrados’ tras ataques homofóbicos del actor

Influencer explota contra su cuñado por abandonar a su hijo: “Se burlaba porque era tiktoker y gracias a ello apoyo a mi hermana”

Oscar Burgos será papá a sus 65 años; así reaccionó cuando vio la prueba de embarazo

Cómo luce el restaurante de Pati Chapoy y qué tipo de platillos ofrece |FOTOS

DEPORTES

Dónde puedes ver la obra de teatro con lucha libre en el Cenart GRATIS

Dónde puedes ver la obra de teatro con lucha libre en el Cenart GRATIS

Así fue la destacada actuación de Checo Pérez en las prácticas libres del GP de Arabia Saudita

Éste es el grado de estudios de Pepe Segarra, el periodista deportivo que abandonará las filas de TUDN

¿No saben perder? Aficionados de Chivas golpean a seguidor del América al finalizar el partido

Sebastián Sosa, exportero de Pumas y Morelia es denunciado por abuso sexual