Daddy Yankee announced three new dates in Mexico for his last tour

El artista puertorriqueño Daddy Yankee, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Giorgio Viera

Daddy Yankee opened new dates for his international tour La ultima vuelta, including concerts in Tijuana, Veracruz and Cancun.

This April 10 Daddy Yankee released a new lineup of dates for his farewell tour and surprised his fans in Mexico by adding new locations in the republic. Of the shows that were already planned in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Baja California, there are now those on November 21 in Tijuana, December 2 in Veracruz and December 4 in Cancun.

So far no pre-sales and ticket sales dates have been announced, as only “coming soon” is read in the announcement.

Este es el nuevo cartel de los conciertos de Daddy Yankee (Foto: Daddy Yankee)

The dates previously confirmed were at the Baja Beach Fest on Rosarito beaches, in Baja California, on August 14 and 21; November 24 in Monterrey; November 26 in Guadalajara and the date for Mexico City was changed from December 2 to November 29. No ticket sales have been announced for the latter location.

Tickets for the shows in Monterrey and Guadalajara will be on sale through the Funticket page from April 13 at 10:00 a.m. The promotional page has already shared ticket prices.

Precios para los boletos de Monterrey (Foto: Facebook/Fun Ticket)

The concert in Monterrey will be held at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium, El Palacio Sultan, and the least expensive tickets will be from 590 pesos in the furthest area from the stage and the closest ones, standing, will be 2,490, without considering service charges.

The Guadalajara event will be held at the 3 de Marzo Stadium, the cheapest tickets will be 790 pesos, while the most expensive are 2,490 pesos standing, and the places in boxes will be at 2,890 pesos.

Precios para los boletos de Guadalajara (Foto: Facebook/Fun Ticket)

Tickets for the Baja Beach Fest are now on sale through the festival website and for every weekend tickets range from 429 pesos to 369 pesos, excluding service charges and taxes.

The fact that Big Boss announced new dates for its last tour in Mexico made it a trend on social networks because, after a 28-year career, on March 20, it announced its retirement from the music industry.

Daddy Yankee is considered one of the pioneers of reggaeton, because for more than three decades he has consolidated themes that are themes of the urban genre, such as Petrol, Dura, Ella Me Rise, among others.

Daddy Yankee agradeció a sus fans el apoyo y se despedirá a lo largo de este año (Foto: EFE/Thais Llorca) EFE

Through a video he posted to his YouTube account, the singer thanked his fans for their support throughout his career and announced that he will be retiring from the stage for good, not before saying goodbye to his audience with the La última vuelta World Tour tour.

“Today I finally see the goal. It was you who gave me the key to open the doors and make this genre the greatest in the world, it is the greatest treasure I can have in my career, I always worked not to fail you, not to look for a problem with a lot of discipline,” he said in his video entitled At last I see the goal.

In addition to the concerts he will offer, he will also say goodbye to the stages with the album Legendaddy.

KEEP READING: