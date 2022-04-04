Peruvian national team: Ricardo Gareca's 3 moments of resilience with the 'bicolor'

The Peruvian team was the last to enter the Qatar 2022 World Cup with half a place after beating Paraguay on the last day of the South American Qualifiers and finishing in the playoff position. He left behind other direct rivals such as Colombia and Chile, so he is one step away from ensuring his presence in the World Cup event. However, he went a long way to get to this event. In that regard, Diego Rebagliati mentioned the three best moments of resilience of coach Ricardo Gareca with the 'bicolor'.

And the fact is that the 'Tiger' is close to qualifying for the second time in the World Cup in a row after what was done in Russia 2018. But he had to go through complicated experiences that made him make decisions to lift the team. Hence, the Movistar Deportes commentator announced them on the program 'After all'.

“Clearly, prior to the Copa America Centenario. When we draw with Venezuela here, we lose with Uruguay and we have 4 points out of 18 in the last qualifier.”

This moment would probably be the turning point that the DT had to make a change that the team needed. That match against 'Vinotinto' was tied 2-2 at the National Stadium in Lima, but it served to send football players that he bet from Liga 1 such as Raúl Ruidíaz and Edison Flores to the field. Both shone in Universitario, and entered by Claudio Pizarro and Jefferson Farfan, respectively. Between the two of them they worked out the discount play and the 'Pulga' provoked another one that ended in Paolo Guerrero's goal.

Later, in Montevideo, Pizarro was injured in the first minutes of the match, a fact that made the 'Predador' uncomfortable and went viral. In the end it ended in victory for the Uruguayans with the goal of Edinson Cavani in a match where, because of what was done on the field, it seemed that they ended in a draw to zero.

What happened next came the re-engineering in the 'bicolor', with the 'Tigre' bet on new players such as Miguel Trauco, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores himself, Raúl Ruidíaz, Andy Polo, Luis Abram, among others who ended up being the face of the team in what was left of the qualifying process with a pass to World Cup included.

Raúl Ruidíaz, Andy Polo y Edison Flores fueron parte de ese recambio en Perú. | Foto: EFE

“At the Copa America in Brazil. When we lost 5-0 to Brazil, we went to Bahia for a week and ended up being finalists in the Copa América.”

At that time, it was the last meeting of the group stage. Peru advanced to the next phase after being better third but played the third date against 'Scratch'. The result ended in a bulging 5 to 0 against. Between defensive errors and constant onslaught by the Brazilians they sunk the national team. However, he was able to move on to the next round and redeem himself in the next duels until he reached the grand final with Brazil herself. Gareca's job of giving them the day off after that shattering fall would have served the players to free their minds and focus on what came next. And he gave his prize.

El lamento de los jugadores peruanos tras la goleada en contra 5 a 0 con Brasil. | Foto: Difusión

“After 3-0 with Colombia in Lima. When we were 1 point out of 15, we went to Ecuador and we won, then in the Copa America he makes some decisions, makes some rest and Ruidíaz did not return to the national team. It's symbolic, it's not Raúl's fault, but he made decisions.”

Peru was not doing well in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. As Rebagliati rightly mentioned, he barely made 1 point out of 15 after that fall. What came next was the victory in Quito on the road and the Copa América in Brazil, where the figure of Gianluca Lapadula grew. In addition, he left out Raúl Ruidíaz, Miguel Trauco, Pedro Aquino and Luis Advíncula, to try other elements such as' Lapa 'himself, Marcos López, Jhilmar Lora and Santiago Ormeño.

That competition allowed 'Tigre' to expand its squad, bet on other players and set the tone for what would be the rest of the qualifying process. “Gareca gave opportunities, until at one point he said so far and began to make decisions,” Diego commented. Decisions that have supported Gareca with results in sight, but showing a clear lesson in resilience to adversity.

