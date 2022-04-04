Grammys 2022: Selena Gómez lost her nomination at the 2022 Grammys and social media claims

Despite the high hopes that her fans had, Selena Gomez lost her only nomination for the 2022 Grammys against Álex Cuba in the category “Best Latin Pop Album”. The singer of Mexican descent was not present at the ceremony, however through networks protests have begun over the decision of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Despite the fact that television broadcasting and streaming platforms such as Paramount + has not yet begun, the results of some categories have already been revealed and that is how the album Mendó snatched Revelación, the singer's first Spanish-language EP, the opportunity to position itself as one of the greatest winners of the night and thus award the former Disney girl her first gramophone in her first nomination throughout her career as a singer.

The name of the American singer had already been trending for several hours on social networks such as Twitter, but it would be now after the news of her defeat that the official accounts of the Grammys and Latin Grammys have been filled with negative comments where the complaints and dislikes about the decision of certified voters have been filled with negative comments where complaints and dislikes over the decision of certified voters have been filled with negative comments showed total disapproval, leaving the ceremony with a bad time as the good news with the victory of other Latin artists has gone to the background.

Así se compartió la noticia (Foto: Twitter)

Among the comments of disapproval can be found a universal statement: Selena Gomez had to win the gramophone. Users of this digital platform did not hesitate to share photographs and even memes to digitally prove to the Academy that their decision had not been correct and have even asked to stop watching the television broadcast of the 64th Grammy Awards.

“These kinds of decisions by the Grammys don't lose all interest in their prize.” “Revelation is one of Selena Gomez's best albums, maybe only below Revival, but still really courage with the Academy.” “We all know that if Selena didn't win this category, as a music in Spanish, it will be impossible for her to do it in English at some other point in her career.” “The Grammys just show that nothing matters to them as long as they give views or viewers in their broadcast locations, but in the end if they knew that Selena couldn't win the category for which they nominated her, to have more views with us on the lookout?” , can be read in the tweet announced to the winner.

undefined

Revelation is the fourth extended play EP - extended play and is used as a name for a musical recording format; the duration of this is too long to be considered as a single, and too short to be considered as an album- of the singer. It is their first record production entirely in Spanish and was released on March 12, 2021 through the record label Interscope Records. Gomez collaborated with several producers such as Albert Hype, DJ Snake, Jota Rosa, Maro, Neon16, and Tainy, to achieve the desired sound. It is Selena's first musical project to be nominated at the Grammy Awards (both Latin and American).

Fotos del disco (Foto: Instagram/@selenagomez)

He is a Canadian nationalized Cuban singer-songwriter, musician and composer who sings in Spanish and English. He won two Juno Awards for the album World Music of the Year: in 2006 for Tobacco Smoke, and in 2008 for his second album, Agua del Pozo. Alex has not yet spoken out for his victory in this 2022 edition, however Selena Gomez's fans have let him know that the award was not for him.

KEEP READING: