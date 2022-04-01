Angela, Emiliano or Leonardo: which son will make Pepe Aguilar a grandfather

The Aguilar Dynasty is considered one of the strongest in the music of the Mexican region, as it is headed by Pepe Aguilar and his sons, who have followed in the footsteps of their progenitor in the art world and made their way through his talent.

But now, the fate of the renowned family will have to open another gap among their ranks, as Pepe Aguilar will soon become a grandfather.

The announcement was made known through the Despierta America program, where he elaborated on the fact that it is not Angela Aguilar, nor Leonardo, but Emiliano, the older brother of the three.

“We have already confirmed that his eldest son Emiliano Aguilar, who was the result of his first marriage to Carmen Treviño, will become a father for the first time with his girlfriend of several years,” they said in the broadcast

(Grosby Group)

Thus, although so far, neither Pepe Aguilar nor Emiliano have given more details about it, from the official Despierta America account, Emiliano was fervently congratulated on the next stage that awaits him.

“Emiliano, the eldest son of @pepeaguilar_oficial will become a father for the first time. Congratulations!” , they wrote.

photo: @YoSoiTuLSR

*Information in development