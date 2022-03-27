Lidia Avila remembered her daughter Sophia on what would have been her 13th birthday

On March 24, Lidia Ávila shared an unpublished photo of her baby Sophia, who was her first daughter and passed away a few months after she was born.

As she usually does year after year, Lidia Avila shared a new image of her first daughter, Sophia. Every March 24, the OV7 singer celebrates the fact that her daughter would have completed another year of life. On this occasion, he posted the image to his Instagram account with a small and tender message.

He accompanied his publication hashtags that say “soon we will meet again”, “my warrior”, “my piece of heaven”.

Sophia would have turned 13 this 2022 (Photo: Instagram/ @lidiaavila)

On different occasions Ávila has confessed that for her March 24 is a bittersweet day, because she celebrates Sophia's birth with her children and husband, but there is no day when she does not remember her and regrets that she is no longer with her.

Last year, when Sophia would have turned 12, Lidia remembered her expressing what her feelings are these days. He explained that, since he remembers his daughter with love, he does not cry, hoping that at some point and on another existential plane they will meet again.

“Today I don't cry my child, today I have a smile on my face because I remember you that way, because today I carry you in my mind and in my heart, I am sure that we will meet again to sing and hold each other for eternity. Happy birthday my girl, heaven is celebrating. I LOVE YOU!!!” , wrote Lidia.

On that occasion he shared an unreleased video of the baby, who smiled at him when he saw her approach and made noises as the singer greeted her.

Lidia publishes these messages as a tribute to her daughter (Photo: Instagram/ @lidiaavila)

In an interview with People en Español, Lidia confessed that the loss of her daughter is something she will never overcome as it is a very deep pain that she lives as a mother, but she has learned to live with it, which has allowed her to cope with it over the years. “It's not that you overcome it, you learn to live with it. Losing a child, I think, is the worst pain a mother can suffer,” she said.

The OV7 member has been open about the death of her first daughter, so she has encouraged other women who have been through the same thing to fight to get ahead. Ávila has confessed that there are days when he plunges into pain, but he understood that it is worth asking for help and coping with the loss.

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, the singer confessed that she asked God to take her daughter, since day by day she saw how hard she fought for her life (Photo: Instagram/ @lidiaavila)

Lidia shared that after the birth of her second child, Erik, she was very afraid that he would die, as she could not overcome Sophia's death. However, she considers that she is someone else after her first baby and is grateful for the teachings she gave her in the six months she was with her.

Sophia died because a few weeks after she was born she developed intestinal complications, which prevented her from absorbing the food and nutrients needed to survive.

