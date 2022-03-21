Universidad Nacional del Altiplano in Puno: admission process in the crosshairs after several applicants entered with the highest score

Another national university in sight, after some applicants entered with a “perfect score” despite the difficulty of the admission test . This is a new case of the Altiplano House of Studies in the city of Puno.

For two days, the National University of the Altiplano , held its admission exams, which means that on March 19 it was assigned to the Engineering and Biomedical careers, while on Sunday 20th it was the turn for the Social Degree.

However, on Saturday night, when providing the results of the UNA, it was striking that the 15 vacancies destined for the medical career were filled by young people who obtained the same score: 1716 points.

In addition, it was also known that the first 8 vacancies of the 39 nursing career were filled by people who scored, in the same way, 1716 points.

In the same context, it was observed in the list of Civil Engineering entrants, 4 entrants with an ideal score (1430) were observed.

HOW DID THE UNA EXAM TAKE PLACE IN PUNO?

The exam was based on 30 questions from various subjects, the total sum makes a score of 1430. In the case of careers in Human Medicine and Nursing, they have a special bonus for vocational aptitude equivalent to 20% of the score. Making a total of 1716 points, as can be seen in the prospectus of the same house of studies.

For his part, the rector of the university, Paulino Machaca, assured that the exam was carried out in the best way, following all safety and transparency protocols. However, knowing these results in which 15 students coincidentally obtained the same score, he assured that they have already requested a report from the Central Admission Commission.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SAN MARCOS ADMISSION EXAM?

This Saturday, the rector of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, informed the citizens that she canceled the admission exam after that the test should be leaked among the students.

“You have to be brave to make this decision. I know there will be quite a few questions, but the image of San Marcos cannot continue to be violated. I want to make it clear that, if this has happened before, it will not happen again. This is a consequence of previous years. We have set the record of how the scores and the similes of the grades have been given, and today more than ever corruption must come out of San Marcos,” he added.

In search of not having to cancel another admission process due to further leaks, Ramón announced the reorganization of the Central Admission Office to optimize security measures in the preparation, application and grading of exams.

This is supposed to be a third party who is not in the admission examination process. He comes out denouncing that the evidence had been leaked and showed it on the channel. We need to know who sent him evidence. I think that the most correct and ethical thing, due to the transparency and security of the process, is to cancel the examination,” he explained to the Andean Agency.

“If there are students who try so hard to study, who come from the most remote villages, without having family support, it is not fair that the one who has money and can buy the test take away a vacancy, leave it without the opportunity to study. That is why I have seen it convenient to cancel the full admission process, which includes the days of March 12, 13, 19 and 20, until new programming,” he added.

