Video: Luis Díazs spektakuläre chilenische Unterstützung bei Liverpools Sieg gegen Everton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 24, 2022 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates scoring their first goal with Luis Diaz REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Luis Diaz spielte erneut die Hauptrolle mit Liverpool, diesmal im Klassiker gegen Everton zum 34. Tag der Premier League. Der Angreifer der kolumbianischen Nationalmannschaft unterstützte den 2:0 -Sieg von Los Reds, der den Ein-Punkt-Unterschied zu Manchester City im Titelkampf beibehält.
In der Entwicklung...