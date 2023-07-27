IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini’s historic record in a high-level race

The Australian beat the world record by 13 hundredths, formerly owned by the Italian swimmer since Rome 2009. Titmus was second, while McIntosh took the bronze medal and the youth world record.

27 Jul, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
O'Callaghan had a great final sprint to snatch the title from his compatriot and reigning Olympic champion Titmus.
O'Callaghan had a great final sprint to snatch the title from his compatriot and reigning Olympic champion Titmus.

Wednesday afternoon at the World Aquatics World Cup had one of the moments that will be most remembered from Fukuoka 2023: another historic record was beaten, that of Federica Pellegrini in the 200 meters freestyle, and it was in a colossal race, fought to the final touch by the two favorite Australians to win the title.

At 1:52s85, Mollie O’Callaghan flew in the last 50 meters in an even race against Ariarne Titmus and managed to lower one of the records of the polyurethane mesh era by 13 hundredths. Titmus, Olympic distance champion in Tokyo 2020, won the silver one with 1:53:01 while the emerging figure Summer McIntosh broke the world junior record with 1:53:65.

For O’Callaghan, the gold medal won this Wednesday is the second individual of her career at an absolute level, after last year’s title in Budapest in the 100 meters freestyle. The 19-year-old swimmer from Queensland, two-time Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, surpassed her compatriot Titmus, who just three days ago had set the world record in the 400 meters freestyle.

Minutes after the spectacular final at the Fukuoka pool, Pellegrini congratulated the new record holder. From her Instagram profile followed by 1.7 million fans, the Italian star showed off her belly, announcing her pregnancy with the message “We’ll take it Back”.

Pellegrini married coach Matteo Giunta in 2022 and retired from swimming in November last year. She competed in five editions of the Olympic Games and was champion in the 200-meter freestyle in Beijing 2008. She finished on the podium in the same race in seven consecutive World Championships (2005-2019) and swam in the Olympic final of that distance in five consecutive Games (2004-2020).

O’Callaghan spoke to the broadcast just after the race and confessed: “I didn’t know how I was going to compete, the road here was a roller coaster ride with my injury. It’s just incredible, I’m excited.” In addition, she praised her coach for the strategy: “Dean Boxall is an important part of what happened and how I executed the race, stuck to the plan and it went well.”

O’Callaghan’s is the third world record broken at the Fukuoka World Championship, after Arianne Titmus in 400 books and the Frenchman Leon Marchand in 400 combined, which was owned by Michael Phelps since 2008.

Temas Relacionados

SwimmingFukuokaMollie O’Callaghan

Recent Articles

Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini’s historic record in a high-level race

The Australian beat the world record by 13 hundredths, formerly owned by the Italian swimmer since Rome 2009. Titmus was second, while McIntosh took the bronze medal and the youth world record.
Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini’s historic record in a high-level race

A year before the start, Paris 2024 revealed its torch inspired by equality, water and peacefulness.

The torch will begin its journey on May 8 in Marseille and will be carried by more than 10 thousand people until the cauldron lights up in Paris on July 26. “It's a dream that only happens once in a lifetime, like a miraculous encounter with history,” said the designer, Mathieu Lehanneur.
A year before the start, Paris 2024 revealed its torch inspired by equality, water and peacefulness.

The same topic and many different decisions

Before because of doping. Now because of the war. Sports federations take different attitudes towards Russian and Belarusian athletes. Which shows that there is no ideal solution
The same topic and many different decisions

Diving to the Games: Fukuoka 2023 qualified the first divers to Paris

The eight Olympic jumping events distributed 60 places; China swept the event, there was only a surprise on the men's 10-meter platform and Mexico played its best historic participation.
Diving to the Games: Fukuoka 2023 qualified the first divers to Paris

The World Rugby Sevens Series renews its format for 2024

World Rugby presented the arrival of SVNS with a calendar with new cities, fewer teams and a single final. It will seek to attract diverse young fans worldwide with a great staging with lots of entertainment.
The World Rugby Sevens Series renews its format for 2024
MÁS NOTICIAS