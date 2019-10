View this post on Instagram

THE SKETCH: Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex wore a #Givenchy Haute Couture gown designed by @ClareWaightKeller. The pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The graphic open bateau neckline gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. #RoyalWedding #MeghanMarkle #WeddingDress