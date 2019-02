Y’all, I just read that the new wheelchair @Barbie is going to come with a ramp to make the Barbie dream house wheelchair accessible. Excuse me while I cry for 300 years because this was the toy I needed as a little girl. I’m absolutely going to buy one. I don’t care if I’m 37. pic.twitter.com/p0aYh68al5

— Jessica Jewett Jones (@JJ9828) February 12, 2019