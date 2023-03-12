Orioles 6, Red Sox 4

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 30 6 6 6 E.Vldez dh 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 1 0 0 M.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0 C.Norby 2b 1 0 0 0 Rafaela cf 3 1 1 0 Rtschmn c 3 1 1 4 M.Bleis cf 1 0 0 0 Klzsvry c 1 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 2 1 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Jrdan 1b 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 1 2 1 Stowers lf 3 0 0 0 McDnugh 2b 1 0 1 0 Cameron rf 1 0 0 0 Hmilton c 2 1 0 0 R.Urias 3b 2 1 0 0 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 Co.Mayo 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Crook rf 3 0 1 1 Au.Hays cf 2 1 1 0 P.Sikes rf 1 0 0 0 C.Cwser cf 1 0 0 0 Hmilton ss 2 0 1 1 N.Mzara rf 3 0 1 0 L.Rvelo ss 1 0 0 0 Kjrstad lf 1 0 0 0 N.Sgard 3b 3 0 0 1 J.Mateo ss 3 1 2 2 Binelas 3b 1 0 0 0 McKenna dh 2 1 0 0 N.Dcker lf 3 0 0 0 A.Cstro lf 1 0 0 0

Boston 000 400 000 - 4 Baltimore 010 500 00(x) - 6

E_Crawford (1). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Mateo (1). HR_Rutschman (2). SB_Rafaela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Crawford 3 2-3 5 3 3 1 4 Miller L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 Ort 1 0 0 0 1 0 Dermody 3 0 0 0 0 3

Baltimore Rodriguez 3 4 4 4 2 6 McSweeney W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Akin H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 3 Krehbiel H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cano H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hoffman S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Miller (Frazier).

WP_Cano.

Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Will Little; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.

T_2:22. A_6959