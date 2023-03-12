Orioles 6, Red Sox 4

12 Mar, 2023
|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|E.Vldez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Norby 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rafaela cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rtschmn c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|M.Bleis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Klzsvry c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Jrdan 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Le.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Stowers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McDnugh 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cameron rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Urias 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Mayo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Crook rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Au.Hays cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|P.Sikes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Rvelo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kjrstad lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Sgard 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Binelas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Dcker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cstro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|000
|400
|000
|-
|4
|Baltimore
|010
|500
|00(x)
|-
|6
E_Crawford (1). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Mateo (1). HR_Rutschman (2). SB_Rafaela (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Crawford
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Miller L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Ort
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dermody
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|Rodriguez
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|McSweeney W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Akin H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Krehbiel H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cano H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoffman S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Miller (Frazier).
WP_Cano.
Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Will Little; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.
T_2:22. A_6959