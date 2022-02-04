COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY AFRICA-SUMMIT/

REUTERS
4 de Febrero de 2022

African Union holds annual heads of state & government summit

Start: 05 Feb 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

ADDIS ABABA - The African Union holds its annual heads of state meeting. Issues on the agenda are likely to include the conflict in Ethiopia, the restoration of constitutional rule following coups in Sudan, Mali and Guinea, and the continent's response to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Opening Ceremony

TIME TBC - Statements

TIME TBC - Announcement of the chairperson of the African Union for 2023

TIME TBC - Launch of the African Union 2022 theme - "Building resilience in nutrition and food security on the African Continent: Strengthen agriculture, accelerate the human capital, social and economic development"

TIME TBC - Closed sessions

TIME TBC - Closing ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AFRICAN UNION WEBLINK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ethiopia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

