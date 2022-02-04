ADVISORY AFRICA-SUMMIT/

African Union holds annual heads of state & government summit
ADDIS ABABA - The African Union holds its annual heads of state meeting. Issues on the agenda are likely to include the conflict in Ethiopia, the restoration of constitutional rule following coups in Sudan, Mali and Guinea, and the continent's response to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Opening Ceremony
TIME TBC - Statements
TIME TBC - Announcement of the chairperson of the African Union for 2023
TIME TBC - Launch of the African Union 2022 theme - "Building resilience in nutrition and food security on the African Continent: Strengthen agriculture, accelerate the human capital, social and economic development"
TIME TBC - Closed sessions
TIME TBC - Closing ceremony
