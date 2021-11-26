ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VARIANT

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
NOV 26
26 de Noviembre de 2021

WHO spokesman attends UN briefing on new COVID-19 variant

Start: 26 Nov 2021 09:38 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier attends UN briefing, is expected to talk about the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 amid growing concern. Lindmeier earlier announced that the WHO is convening an experts' meeting in Geneva at midday (1100 GMT) to assess the new variant.

