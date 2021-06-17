COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Astronautas vuelven a la Estación Internacional tras caminata espacial

16 de Junio de 2021

UPDATES after spacewalk complete ///Washington, 16 Jun 2021 (AFP) - Astronauts Thomas Pesquet of France and Shane Kimbrough of the United States spacewalked outside the International Space Station on Wednesday as they began the painstaking process of installing new solar panels to boost the orbital outpost's deteriorating power systems.It was the first of several excursions to augment the ISS's existing eight solar arrays, with the first pair operating continuously since December 2000. The spacewalking duo were installing the first of six new rollout panels -- but problems with display and controls on Kimbrough's spacesuit forced him to return to the station to reset his systems. The time lost meant they were only able to maneuver the panel into position, but unable to install the cabling and bolts needed to complete the process during Wednesday's spacewalk of seven hours and 15 minutes.They might pick up the work Sunday, but the final plan is being worked out.The spacewalks "are going to be very challenging, very complex, so we've got to make sure that we're both on the same page for every movement that we do," Kimbrough said ahead of leaving the airlock Wednesday morning.Part of the installation procedure has to be carried out while the ISS is in the Earth's shadow, when the station is operating on battery power.The combination of the original arrays and six newer and smaller arrays that are more efficient will boost power by 20 to 30 percent."Together in combination they generate more power than what our original array when it was new did on its own," Dana Weigel, deputy manager of the International Space Station program said.When the mission is complete, the ISS will be back to operating at 215 kilowatts. For comparison, a desktop computer and monitor runs at around 270 watts, and a small refrigerator uses about 725 watts.The new arrays can be rolled out like yoga mats and are smaller and lighter than traditional solar panels. NASA hopes to move forward with the technology for the Artemis mission to return to the Moon, and similar panels will likely be used on a future lunar station called Gateway.It was Pesquet's third spacewalk and Kimbrough's seventh.la-ia/dw -------------------------------------------------------------

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Shane KimbroughThomas PesquetAFP

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Funes Mori es el sustituto ideal de Raúl Jiménez, de acuerdo con David Faitelson

Funes Mori es el sustituto ideal de Raúl Jiménez, de acuerdo con David Faitelson

Tokio 2020: INAI pidió transparencia a Conade para las vacunas destinadas a atletas olímpicos

PRI pidió investigar si Morena recibió financiamiento de Podemos desde España para elecciones 2021

Mario Delgado insistió que Morena ganó en las pasadas elecciones pese a que les “hicieron bolita”

Estefanía Veloz avivó polémica sobre clase media: “pagan renta, debe su carro, no tiene seguridad social”

DEPORTES

Tokio 2020: INAI pidió transparencia a Conade para las vacunas destinadas a atletas olímpicos

Tokio 2020: INAI pidió transparencia a Conade para las vacunas destinadas a atletas olímpicos

Rubén Rodríguez reveló la fecha en que Funes Mori debutaría con México

Luis Romo fue elegido como jugador del mes de mayo en la Liga MX

El contundente elogio de un mítico entrenador de la NBA a Facundo Campazzo luego de su primera temporada en los Nuggets

“¿Estás de regreso?”: el médico que revivió a Christian Eriksen contó cuáles fueron las primeras palabras del futbolista

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los Ángeles Azules salieron en defensa de 17 años: “no tiene nada de malo”

Los Ángeles Azules salieron en defensa de 17 años: “no tiene nada de malo”

El momento en que Mario Quintero de Tucanes de Tijuana recibió un botellazo en un concierto

Así se presentó Alejandra Guzmán en televisión tras demanda de Frida Sofía

Los mejores memes del hackeo a la cuenta de Twitter del PES

Pandora y Flans sorprendieron a sus fanáticos con “Inesperado Tour”

TENDENCIAS

Facebook lanza herramienta para contactar con donantes de sangre en Colombia

Facebook lanza herramienta para contactar con donantes de sangre en Colombia

Honor regresa a Colombia con independencia total de Huawei

Un estudio preliminar desarrolla un catálogo de más de 50 efectos a largo plazo de COVID-19

Instagram: Así es como el algoritmo decide lo primero que ves en esta red social

Familias con niños que poseen patologías de riesgo reclaman la urgente aplicación de la vacuna de Pfizer